Differential pressure transmitters for industrial applications

Vepac Electronics’ differential pressure transmitters for high requirements work according to the inductive measuring principle. The core piece is a diaphragm made of beryllium bronze. Its deflection is measured without contact using inductive displacement transducers. It sits between two measuring chambers and can thus measure positive and negative differential pressure. The measuring cell does not wear out due to friction or mechanical influences. The material beryllium bronze is very springy. It has excellent long-term stability, good temperature behaviour and very low hysteresis. This makes these high-quality pressure transmitters suitable for even the smallest measurement ranges of a few pascals. Features include:

• High precision, fine minimum measurement ranges.

• A margin of error of 0,2 or 0,5 % of maximum value, depending on the selected option.

• High overload protection due to the built-in valve.

• Many adjustment and setting options including freely scalable measurement ranges, square root output signal, relay settings, time constant, and zero point correction switch-off.

• Integrated cyclic zero correction to keep measured values stable even when the environment changes.

In combination with primary elements, these pressure transmitters can also be used for volume flow measurement.

