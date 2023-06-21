Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Data centres are more vulnerable than ever

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

By Hennie Colyn, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.


Hennie Colyn.

Cyberattacks remains an omnipresent threat that has brought some of the foremost organisations and their sophisticated datacentre infrastructures to their knees. According to recent report by Bloomberg, hackers have stolen data centre credentials from major corporations, publishing this information on the dark web.

The report also found that the following information was stolen from these major corporation data centres: customer services, ticket management support, portals remote management services datacentre employee and customer email account credentials.

It’s a sinister, calculated operation that sees hacker groups monitoring certain accounts or streams of data for months. Once they pick up an anomaly, they will target the datacentre and penetrate its security infrastructure.

The results can be catastrophic, putting both organisations and their customers at risk. A compromised data centre can lead to system downtime or even complete shutdown, financial loss and worst, private, sensitive information entering the public domain.

Data centres need to be fortified today, and the best way to do so is taking a systematic, committed approach.

• Work with vendors that take cybersecurity seriously. When implementing products it is important that organisations opt for vendor solutions that use cybersecure development processes and validation. At Schneider Electric, we follow cybersecurity best practices in our product development throughout the development lifecycle. From cybersecurity training for our engineers to meeting security regulatory requirements, from securing design reviews to using secure coding practices, and implementing secure release management and deployment, and ultimately to incident response, should a security breach occur.

• Look for vendors who partner with experts. Technology partnership forms a critical part of fighting cyberattacks. Ensure that your vendor partners have the best cybersecurity experts in the market for secure firewalls, servers, workstations and cloud services.

• Think about your legacy control system. Here we recommend working with a vendor that can provide consulting services regardless of the age, type or manufacturer, and who can effectively address the full range of cybersecurity assessments, workshops, remediation, and response to cybersecurity incidents.

Prioritise continuous threat detection

Continuous threat detection (CTD) software improves network resilience and overcomes the limitations of monitoring threats on location.

In essence, CTD creates a detailed inventory of industrial network assets, identifies misconfigurations, monitors traffic between assets, and finds anomalies that may indicate the presence of a malicious actor. Context-rich alerts provide plant and security personnel with actionable insights for efficient investigation, response, and recovery.

CTD should also form part of cybersecurity assessment services and at Schneider Electric we provide the following steps to gain insight into data centre security operations:

• We appraise your current cybersecurity position under current IEC 62443 standards, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, and any regulatory compliance that may be applicable.

• Certified cybersecurity experts identify the gaps, risks and vulnerabilities found during the initial assessment, and then create strategies to fill the gaps, providing layers to protect organisations (like segmentation) against vulnerabilities and mitigate risks.

• Diligent monitoring of the perimeters. Things like continuous threat detection software improves network resilience. At Schneider Electric we establish tools that learn how a network operates under normal situations (via dynamic endpoint modelling) and flag anomalies as they occur.

• Last is maintenance and training. Expert management services are also provided to patch and update solutions made during the previous step, which evolve as hackers find different methods to penetrate a system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Are we ready for quantum computing?
IT in Manufacturing
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability, and when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies in ways that are unimaginable today.” – Lenore Elle Hawkins.

Read more...
AI and cybersecurity: opportunities and risks
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape, changing the way businesses can detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats, and offering a more robust and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Read more...
Automation solutions for underground material handling
IT in Manufacturing
Deep Automation is Epiroc’s cutting-edge set of automation systems and applications, used to orchestrate loaders and trucks in underground mining operations.

Read more...
Are South African businesses ready for the metaverse?
IT in Manufacturing
The metaverse, the hypothetical, fully immersive, three-dimensional and interactive future state of the internet, is creeping ever closer to becoming a reality. Just like with any major innovation, it has the potential to completely disrupt the way we live and work, and new business models could potentially be born that we currently cannot even imagine.

Read more...
Drakenstein Municipality partners with Schneider Electric and Altek for sophisticated scada system
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Drakenstein Municipality is currently partnering with Schneider Electric and system integrator partner Altek to upgrade its 25-year-old scada system to ETAP, a model-driven electrical scada software solution.

Read more...
The power of unified namespace in the digital era
IT in Manufacturing
In the rapidly evolving landscape of South African manufacturing, staying competitive means embracing digitalisation. One crucial aspect of this transformation should be the adoption of a unified namespace architecture. But what exactly is a unified namespace, and why is it so important?

Read more...
How to optimise your mill and kiln processes
IT in Manufacturing
How to reduce the environmental impact of the cement, mining and minerals, and chemical industries through digitalisation.

Read more...
The role of AI in industrial plants
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The average modern industrial plant uses less than 27% of the data it generates, according to industry experts at the ARC Advisory Group, Boston.

Read more...
Schneider Electric presents Food and Beverage Innovation Day
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric will be hosting its Food and Beverage Innovation Day on 21 June 2023 at the Galleria, Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Gauteng.

Read more...
A local training success story
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a South African manufacturer of quality educational engineering equipment, have in the last four years seen their partnership grow in leaps and bounds. The partnership now sees Amtec Techniquip extending its Schneider Electric didactic benches to include renewable energy (solar PV) benches.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved