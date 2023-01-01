ANIE Automazione and OPC Foundation have liaison agreement agreement
July 2023
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
ANIE Automazione and OPC Foundation are proud to announce a comprehensive collaboration programme, focusing on the technology transfer and further adoption of OPC UA in the Italian market.
ANIE Automazione and OPC Foundation have agreed to the following activities:
• Realising interoperability demos on the field level and field-to-cloud paradigms.
• Extensive training programme for ANIE members, to bring them up to date on the latest developments on OPC UA and make them proficient on latest OPC Foundation demos.
• ANIE member companies can join the OPC Foundation field-to-cloud demo, so that data from their devices will be visible in the cloud dashboard from AWS and Microsoft.
• ANIE helps OPC Foundation to provide Italian translations of marketing material like the OPC UA brochure, to make it even simpler for Italian automation companies to fully understand the present value and the future potential of the underlying technologies.
• ANIE Automazione and OPC Foundation will organise joint conferences.
“Italy is the second biggest automation market in Europe; Italian machine builders are world leaders in many segments, and Italy’s manufacturers include the top global players in many industries, from automotive manufacturing to fashion and luxury goods, to food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, the importance of Italy for the OPC Foundation is very clear,” says Stefan Hoppe, president and executive director of the OPC Foundation. “With this collaboration, we aim to help Italian OEMs and manufacturing companies to understand and embrace the importance of OPC UA as the common language of automation, not just in the field, but all the way to the cloud. Moreover, we look forward to technical contributions to the Foundation of many leading Italian automation companies”.
“The digitalisation of the automation industry is both an opportunity and a challenge, and OPC UA is establishing itself at the de-facto standard in this area“, says Marco Svara, president of the Interconnection and Control area of ANIE Automazione and coordinator of the ANIE OPC UA working group. “If Italian automation companies don’t adopt the OPC UA standard, it’s just like our export managers not being able to speak English. Moreover, the OPC UA standard is evolving towards many sectors where Italy has the potential to express leadership. Italian companies cannot miss this opportunity. Therefore, ANIE has an important role in helping our manufacturers understand and invest in OPC UA.”
For more information contact Stefan Hoppe, OPC Foundation, stefan.hoppe@opcfoundation.org, www.opcfoundation.org
