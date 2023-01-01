Overcurrent protection for explosion-protected areas

The customisable Caparoc circuit breaker system from Phoenix Contact now also offers modules for explosion-protected areas, thereby extending the range of possible applications.
A wide range of power modules and circuit breaker modules can be combined to create a customised system that is tailored directly to specific needs and requirements. The Caparoc PM S-R EX power module and the new adjustable, two-channel circuit breaker modules reliably protect loads in explosion-protected areas against overload and short-circuit currents.
In addition, Ex e approvals for zone 2 extend the wide range of possible applications for this flexible system. The technology used in the customisable circuit breaker system remains current, thanks to updates that can even be applied during operation.
HMS Networks has released a new version of the Ixxat SafeT100 module, allowing users to implement safe I/Os for FSoE (Functional Safety over EtherCAT), which was previously available only for PROFIsafe and CIP Safety.
Mobile devices in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
The intention of this paper is to outline the basic requirements for designing and manufacturing an IS mobile device. What are the risks and what do the standards say? This will explain why IS mobile devices are more expensive than standard rugged devices.
Reducing downtime with machine safety Omron Electronics
Today’s manufacturers are under pressure to be more flexible, reduce downtime, increase efficiency and, above all, keep personnel safe. The right machine safety technology can help companies reduce the impact of unforeseen events and keep productivity levels high.
Leading the PDS and CPS evolution in coal mining
With its foundations firmly rooted in the coal mining sector, Booyco Electronics has over the years led the revolution of proximity detection system and collision prevention system solutions that speak directly to the needs of both surface and underground collieries.
Compact edge PC Phoenix Contact
The EPC 15XX PLCnext Edge PC provides extended functionality for full IT/OT convergence. The system offers a monitoring or data analysis solution that enables data interpretation through simple dashboards. ...
Automation technology for PLCnext Phoenix Contact
PLCnext Technology is the ecosystem for industrial automation consisting of open hardware, modular engineering software, a global community, and a digital software marketplace. Using the broad portfolio ...