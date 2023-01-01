Editor's Choice
IS & Ex



Overcurrent protection for explosion-protected areas

July 2023 IS & Ex

The customisable Caparoc circuit breaker system from Phoenix Contact now also offers modules for explosion-protected areas, thereby extending the range of possible applications.

A wide range of power modules and circuit breaker modules can be combined to create a customised system that is tailored directly to specific needs and requirements. The Caparoc PM S-R EX power module and the new adjustable, two-channel circuit breaker modules reliably protect loads in explosion-protected areas against overload and short-circuit currents.

In addition, Ex e approvals for zone 2 extend the wide range of possible applications for this flexible system. The technology used in the customisable circuit breaker system remains current, thanks to updates that can even be applied during operation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


