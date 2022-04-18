Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Macro benefits in micro applications

July 2023 Motion Control & Drives

With the micro-mobility market set to soar in the years through to 2030, NSK is in a prime position to help OEMs take advantage of this significant demand. The company’s bearings have all the strength, heat treatment and compact dimensional attributes needed to succeed in any project involving products such as e-bikes, e-scooters or cargo bikes.

According to a report released in August 2022 by market research specialist The Brainy Insights, the global micro-mobility market is set to reach $202 billion by 2030, representing an impressive growth rate of 17,45% during the 2022-2030 forecast period. Notably, the recovery of global tourism in the post-pandemic world is driving demand for micro-mobility and economical touring options. Transport modes of this type are also central to the plans of emerging smart cities. Such is the anticipated growth that a number of major automotive suppliers are currently looking at diversifying into the micro-mobility sector.

Of course, when demand for a solution is high, OEMs must identify robust technology partners able to demonstrate high quality, reliable products set against the backdrop of proven supply chain performance. Bearing suppliers are no exception.

With e-mobility applications comes a particular set of bearing requirements. Take e-bikes, for example. These machines are compact, yet relatively heavy loaded, as they must withstand high forces exerted by the rider, drivetrain and road. In direct correlation, bearings must also be compact, yet demonstrate considerable strength. A further demand is the need to minimise friction torque so that the e-bike is easy to handle.

The requirement for compact dimensions is nowhere more notable than e-bike drive units, which need to be as narrow as possible despite having to house both an electric motor and a gearbox. To help facilitate this design demand, OEMs can turn to the proven thin-section bearings of NSK, which are able to withstand both high loads and torque. NSK can offer a broad range of standard thin-section bearings, and bespoke offerings, to fit customer-specific requirements.

Thin-section bearings from NSK feature robust seals to prevent the ingress of moisture and contaminants thrown up by harsh road conditions, thus maximising service life. Furthermore, their smooth running, low-friction characteristics help to enhance rider comfort and minimise noise.

The inherent strength of NSK thin-section bearings derives from a number of engineered features, including special materials and heat treatment, helping to prevent deformation under load. These bearings are also beneficial in applications such as electric mountain bikes, where due to the potentially demanding terrain, the bearing must facilitate effective torque transfer to the drive without friction loss.

In summary, NSK thin-section bearings contribute to product downsizing and lighter weight in all micro-mobility applications. Furthermore, with lower frictional torque and less torque variation, the bearings improve torque transmission and provide smooth rotation, while also supporting high speeds.

For more information contact Geraldene Govender, NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

First sanitisation robots in South Africa
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.

Read more...
Stucchi South Africa has liftoff
Motion Control & Drives
Stucchi has opened its fifth commercial subsidiary, Stucchi South Africa. The new company was established in a joint venture with Stucchi’s historical distributor, Alba Hydraulics, to sell Stucchi products ...

Read more...
Large WEG motors on oil rigs
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
Classified as hazardous areas, offshore oil rigs require that any equipment installed on them is certified accordingly – including electric motors to drive critical gas compressors. WEG electric motors ...

Read more...
More power from smaller motors
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
A new high performance two-piece polymer cage pushes SKF’s Hybrid deep groove ball bearing into new limits and gives more flexibility in the design choices.

Read more...
Marine robots for extra-terrestrial oceans
Motion Control & Drives
Scientists at the University of Bristol have drawn on the design and life of a mysterious zooplankton to develop underwater robots. These robotic units, called RoboSalps, after their animal namesakes, ...

Read more...
The right drive for the job
Motion Control & Drives
Automated processes are standard practice in the food industry. Production efficiency is not the only motivation, hygiene also plays a key role in the food industry. Deprag Schulz product manager, Dagmar ...

Read more...
A new breed of transport system
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Planar movers that travel like flying carpets are creating new possibilities in machine design. XPlanar, a new breed of transport system based on floating planar movers able to travel freely over a floor ...

Read more...
How Toyota SA navigated severe flooding
Motion Control & Drives
On 18 April 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster when heavy rainfall led to severe flooding and landslides in KwaZulu-Natal, causing the death of 448 people and destroying ...

Read more...
High speed, long life ball bearings
Motion Control & Drives
Applications that demand high running speeds, easy handling and long service life will benefit from NSK’s new four-point contact ball bearings. The innovative QJ series features a high strength outer-ring-guided ...

Read more...
Spin-on filters for self-bunded tanks
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
A growing area of BMG’s filtration services is in bulk fuel filtration. Self-bunded tanks, which are used on fuel farms, are fitted with BMG’s OMTEC that have been specially designed for installation in the pumping compartment.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved