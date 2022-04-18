Editor's Choice
Benefits of VSDs in the food and beverage industry

July 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Modern electric motor control technology has become increasingly necessary in the food and beverage industry, enabling businesses to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive significant business improvements. Within this sector, variable speed drives (VSDs) can contribute to optimising operations and achieving tangible benefits.

“Historically, the use of VSDs was reserved for large-scale operations. Contrary to this misconception, VSDs are not limited to specific operation or high-power applications,” says Referro Systems MD, Adrian van Wyk. “Even within the food and beverage industry, small-scale systems can benefit from their implementation. Modern VSDs are designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, debunking the notion that they are complex and challenging to operate.”

By collaborating with reputable manufacturers and experienced suppliers, companies in the food and beverage sector can substantially improve their efficiency and product quality, lower costs, and elevate their overall operation, safely. In addition, adopting VSDs yields long-term advantages, contributing to sustainable growth, which ultimately leads to business success.

VSDs offer precise control over motor speed, torque and direction, allowing optimal performance and energy efficiency during regular operational processes. This level of control enables you to tailor motor speed to match production requirements, resulting in energy savings, machine reliability, and improved productivity. Critical food and beverage functions such as mixing, filling and packaging can be fine-tuned to optimise operations, reduce waste and enhance the quality of food and beverage products.

Moreover, VSDs provide additional benefits beyond energy savings. Their ability to minimise mechanical stresses during start-up, and reduce peak current demand, enhances overall system reliability and longevity. This translates into increased equipment lifespan and reduced maintenance costs.

When considering the implementation of VSDs, it is crucial to assess factors such as motor insulation ratings and potential voltage stresses. “To ensure informed decision-making, accurate information and training for customers is essential, making sure they fully understand the benefits and considerations of VSD technology,” says van Wyk.

Embracing VSDs in the food and beverage industry empowers companies to unlock significant benefits, including substantial energy savings, increased productivity, and equipment reliability. Integrating advanced motor control technology provides a competitive advantage within this dynamic sector. By harnessing the capabilities of VSDs, businesses can optimise their processes, streamline operations, and position themselves at the forefront of industry innovation.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za




