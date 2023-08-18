Bosch Rexroth Africa says YES to the youth
July 2023
News
The YES programme’s 2022 class with Bosch Rexroth Africa’s chief operating officer, Mike Harrison and Hytec South Africa Manager, Freddie Kühn.
Bosch Rexroth Africa recently completed a successful Youth Employment Service (YES) programme. This is an initiative undertaken by the government and the private sector to try and reach the goal of creating one million jobs for the country’s youth. The YES programme targets youth from previously disadvantaged groups. Participants from this year’s graduating class comprised 36 people aged between 18 and 25. The class had 23 women participating, up from the 13 that graduated previously.
The participants were placed at numerous Bosch Rexroth Africa branches to acquire experience and skills in various fields including IT, administration, finance and HR. The programme includes over 12 months of workplace experiential learning. Each learner is assigned a mentor who monitors progress and gives quarterly reports. At the end of 12 months, those who excelled within the YES programme are offered permanent or limited-duration contracts of employment.
The class of 2022 had tremendous success, with 24 of the 36 learners being offered contracts. The remaining 12 participants have been equipped with the necessary tools and aid in furthering their job searches.
For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
