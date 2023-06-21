Kim Roberts: The new editor of SA Instrumentation & Control magazine

The directors of Technews Publishing are thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim Roberts as the new editor of the official publication of The Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC) www.saimc.co.za.
Kim Roberts.
Kim Roberts has held the position of editor of affiliate magazine Motion Control in Southern Africa since June 2010. During the thirteen year period she has been with Technews, she also held the post of associate editor and most recently the post of deputy editor, of SA Instrumentation & Control (SAI&C) magazine. She has a thorough knowledge of the Business-to-Business (B2B) publishing industry.
“Her publishing and technical experience makes Roberts ideal for the position of editor of the magazine,” says Graeme Bell, director of Technews Publishing. “She also holds a Master of Science in Chemistry (MSc Chem) degree and has over twenty years of experience in the chemical industry. She has worked in positions ranging from analytical chemistry, R&D; research, to market research management and information and IT resources management.
“Roberts has a passion for new technologies and is driven by advancing technical knowledge. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SA Instrumentation & Control and reaffirms our publication’s commitment to providing cutting-edge insights and technology to the engineering community,” concludes Bell.
Read more...A local training success story Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a South African manufacturer of quality educational engineering equipment, have in the last four years seen their partnership grow in leaps and bounds. The partnership now sees Amtec Techniquip extending its Schneider Electric didactic benches to include renewable energy (solar PV) benches.
Read more...New international online event from Eplan EPLAN Software & Services
News
What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.
Read more...Innovative Touch Hand project RS Components SA
News
RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.