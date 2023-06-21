Editor's Choice
Kim Roberts: The new editor of SA Instrumentation & Control magazine

June 2023 News

By Technews Publishing.

The directors of Technews Publishing are thrilled to announce the appointment of Kim Roberts as the new editor of the official publication of The Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC) www.saimc.co.za.


Kim Roberts.

Kim Roberts has held the position of editor of affiliate magazine Motion Control in Southern Africa since June 2010. During the thirteen year period she has been with Technews, she also held the post of associate editor and most recently the post of deputy editor, of SA Instrumentation & Control (SAI&C) magazine. She has a thorough knowledge of the Business-to-Business (B2B) publishing industry.

“Her publishing and technical experience makes Roberts ideal for the position of editor of the magazine,” says Graeme Bell, director of Technews Publishing. “She also holds a Master of Science in Chemistry (MSc Chem) degree and has over twenty years of experience in the chemical industry. She has worked in positions ranging from analytical chemistry, R&D; research, to market research management and information and IT resources management.

“Roberts has a passion for new technologies and is driven by advancing technical knowledge. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SA Instrumentation & Control and reaffirms our publication’s commitment to providing cutting-edge insights and technology to the engineering community,” concludes Bell.


Credit(s)

Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC
Tel: +27 31 764 0593
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


