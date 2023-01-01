Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Dynamic inclinometers with switching output

July 2023 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner’s inclinometers, with a combined micro electro-mechanical system (MEMS) and gyroscope signal for moving applications, are now also available with a switching output. They are perfect for the automotive industry, machine building, logistics and mobile equipment.

The QR20 inclinometer generates its signal from the combination of two measuring principles: a gyroscope signal and a MEMS acceleration measurement. In this way the sensors combine the benefits of both measuring principles. The QR20 can mask out shocks and vibration much more effectively than with conventional signal filters. The B1NF and B2NF single and two-axis inclinometers thus enable a previously unknown degree of dynamic measurement for moving or vibrating machines.

The new QR20 variants switch when a threshold value or switching window is reached. Two switching windows can be set and used in NO or NC operation. The QR20 with switching outputs is particularly suitable for applications in which a simple switching signal in a PNP or NPN logic circuit is sufficient to indicate the reaching of a specific inclination angle, and where a measuring inclination angle sensor would exceed requirements.

The spirit level function simplifies device installation. The flashing of an LED is used here to indicate the horizontal position of the sensor. This enables the error-free and reliable installation of the sensor without any accessories. The use of translucent plastic for the LEDs eliminates the potential weak points in the housing arising from LED lenses. The devices can also be used for positioning and lifting applications.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


