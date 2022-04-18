Link belting with wedge profiles

BMG’s range of Fenner PowerTwist link belting is now available with SPA and SPB wedge profiles. This important upgrade enhances durability by combining the high performance of rubber with additional cost-saving benefits, including quick, effortless installation and a longer belt life. They are unaffected by abrasive dust, oil, grease, water and common industrial solvents. The easy-to-use twist-lock design is made to length by hand, so users always have the correct belt length available, without having to invest in a large stockholding.
PowerTwist link belting offers high resistance to abrasion and shock loads and can withstand extreme temperatures from -40 to 116°C. The advanced link design dampens transmitted motor vibrations, extending bearing life and reducing noise levels. It combines extremely high strength with low stretch, and has the same power ratings as conventional V-belts. The elasticity of woven polyurethane fabric enables these belts to be stretched over a pulley drive without any damage.
The BMG team recently assisted a customer who had excess working capital tied up in inventory and had to regularly re-tension or replace belts because they had stretched and lost efficiency as a result of heavy shock loads and high temperatures. Belt installation previously required many workers and it took hours to weld and dismantle drive components. In addition, bearings had to be changed at least once a month due to failure from drive vibration. The customer’s inventory has since been reduced to a few boxes of PowerTwist belts, which are made to the required length on site.
