Regulation of water quantities in parts cleaning

July 2023 Sensors & Transducers

A customer of ifm, a manufacturer of automated laundry technology, builds systems for the entire laundry process. These include washing machines used on cruise ships. The technically treated seawater used to supply fresh water to the machines places special demands on the flow sensors used. The reason for this is the low conductivity of the water, which pushes classical measuring principles such as the magnetic-inductive measuring principle to the limit.

The SU Puresonic, on the other hand, can be used without any problems at low conductivities, as is the case with ultra-pure water, due to its ultrasonic technology, and it can reliably monitor a fresh water supply. The magnetic-inductive sensors of the SM series can also be used in industrial water, in which there is an increased formation of bubbles and foam due to the cleaning agent.

Trouble-free measurement even with metallic particles

EFD Induction has been developing induction heating solutions for over 70 years. The comprehensive product range at its Freiburg site includes induction hardening systems. In induction hardening systems, metallic components such as drive components for the automotive industry are inductively heated and then quenched with a water-based medium to achieve the ideal degree of hardness.

EFD Induction relies on the SU Puresonic to monitor the flow in the quenchant circuit of the system. Thanks to the ultrasonic measuring principle, the measurement is unaffected by the influence of very fine metallic particles in the water. Another advantage of the SU Puresonic is its component-free stainless steel measuring pipe, which is easy to clean if necessary. In addition, the output of the signal strength can be used to draw conclusions about the current level of deposits in the pipe system so that cleaning can be carried out as required.

Use in cooling water supply

Cooling water systems ensure sufficient heat dissipation to guarantee the quality of the process and prevent wear of tools. In sensitive production processes, such as in the semiconductor industry, ultra-pure water is often used. The advantage is that corrosion and calcification in the pipe system are avoided, as are short circuits on electrical components.

In order to cool systems efficiently, the water flow must be detected precisely. In ultra-pure water systems, where the medium is characterised by low conductivity, ultrasound technology is best suited for measurement. A suitable sensor for this application is the SU Puresonic inline ultrasonic sensor, which detects flow rates with high reliability.

In contrast to a clamp-on device, the inline device does not require any calibration for an absolute measurement.

Mounting-related errors that can affect accuracy are also minimised. The inline device also has the advantage of preventing faulty adjustments after installation that could be caused, for example by inconsistent wall thicknesses or material properties of the pipes.

Added value thanks to IO-Link

In addition to the current flow, further information on the total quantity, the temperature, the device status and two switching thresholds are provided via IO-Link. The acyclic signal strength provides an indication of possible contamination or process changes and maintenance measures can be taken at an early stage, and machine downtimes minimised. IO-Link enables

loss-free data transmission. Conversion losses are excluded via digital communication, and external influences such as magnetic fields have no effect on data transmission. In addition to loss-free data transmission, digital signals are characterised by improved accuracy and higher resolution.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





