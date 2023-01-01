Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

The power of unified namespace in the digital era

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

In the rapidly evolving landscape of South African manufacturing, staying competitive means embracing digitalisation. One crucial aspect of this transformation should be the adoption of a unified namespace architecture. But what exactly is a unified namespace, and why is it so important? If you’ve managed to focus on manufacturing IT this past year, you’ll have noticed an increased chatter about the unified namespace, which is nothing new, really. Made famous by Walker Reynolds, the unified namespace turned the manufacturing industry on its head. This month, I’ll explore the significance of a unified namespace in South African manufacturing, the challenges it poses, and the promising future it holds for the industry’s digitalisation efforts.

The key role of unified namespace in South African manufacturing

Unified namespaces could be the backbone of digitalisation in South African manufacturing, providing a standardised approach to managing and accessing data and resources. Distributed systems all house data that can be acquired, collectively, through a common access point. Let’s take a closer look at how unified namespaces benefit the industry:

Data integration: Manufacturing plants generate vast amounts of data from different sources, such as production lines, machines and supply chain systems. Unified namespaces make data integration a breeze by establishing consistent naming conventions and structures. This integration unlocks valuable insights, empowering manufacturers to make data-driven decisions and optimise their production processes.

Device and asset management: In the diverse landscape of manufacturing, managing various devices and assets can be challenging. Unified namespaces bring order to this complexity by providing a standardised approach to managing and monitoring assets. With consistent naming and monitoring mechanisms, manufacturers can easily locate, maintain and optimise the performance of their assets, resulting in improved productivity and reduced downtime.

Process and workflow orchestration: Efficiency is the name of the game in manufacturing, and unified namespaces play a vital role in streamlining processes and workflows. By acting as a common language and structure, they facilitate seamless communication and collaboration among software applications, systems and devices. This enables efficient coordination and synchronisation of manufacturing operations, enhancing overall efficiency.

Virtualisation and simulation: Unified namespaces unlock a world of possibilities when it comes to virtualisation and simulation. By creating standardised representations of physical resources, manufacturers can develop virtual models and simulations. This allows them to test and optimise processes, perform virtual commissioning, and simulate different scenarios, before making changes in the physical environment.

Digital twins: Digital twins hold great promise for South African manufacturing, and there are many success stories. Unified namespaces make their implementation smoother. By providing a common framework for managing digital twins, manufacturers can bridge the gap between physical assets and their virtual counterparts. Digital twins enable predictive maintenance, performance optimisation and real-time monitoring, enabling manufacturers to unlock new levels of operational efficiency.

Challenges on the path to implementing unified namespace in South African manufacturing

While the benefits are clear, implementing a unified namespace architecture is not without its challenges. Let’s explore some of the hurdles specific to the local context.

Skills gap: The South African manufacturing industry faces a skills gap in digital technologies and IT expertise. This gap can impede the successful implementation of a unified namespace architecture. Here, the divide between IT and OT must be bridged to get the best of what digitalisation has to offer. No longer can you have one skill; the unified namespace requires an understanding of digital technologies and how use them.

Cost considerations: Like any transformative initiative, implementing a unified namespace architecture requires investments in infrastructure upgrades, retrofitting legacy systems, and training employees. Watching podcasts and reading about unified namespace success stories certainly makes the implementation process seem easy and cost-effective. However, limited budgets and financial constraints can pose challenges for South African manufacturers who want to ‘try something new’.

Regulatory compliance: South African manufacturing operates within a regulatory framework that emphasises data privacy, security and compliance. Implementing a unified namespace architecture requires careful consideration of these regulations to ensure data integrity, protection and compliance throughout the digitalisation journey. The industry has evolved to allow many platforms to speak the same language to share data. Whether this has a bearing on accepted standards utilised in certain plant processes, time will tell.

Collaboration and knowledge sharing: Successful digitalisation in South African manufacturing depends on collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders – my pet peeve: IT and OT integration. Establishing platforms for collaboration, sharing best practices, and fostering a culture of innovation can address implementation challenges and accelerate the adoption of unified namespaces. The IT guys don’t know manufacturing, the manufacturing guys think they know IT.

Unified namespaces should be a game-changer for South African manufacturing, unlocking new levels of efficiency, productivity and competitiveness. While challenges such as the skills gap, cost considerations, regulatory compliance, and the need for collaboration between IT and OT exist, the benefits of a unified namespace architecture outweigh these obstacles.

By embracing this standardised approach to data acquisition and resource management, South African manufacturers can finally navigate the digital era with confidence, but it will take some work to do so.

About Lance Turner


Lance Turner

Lance Turner is an MES/IIT/OT specialist employed at Sasol’s Secunda plant. He has an honours degree in Information Systems and an Adv. Diploma in Industrial Data Communications, Networks and IT. A certified MESA MES/MOM student, his passion is amalgamating general IT across the manufacturing spectrum. Lance’s vision is for a converged IT and manufacturing discipline that will become the reality of Industry 4.0. His team motto is MES services that are always available, always stable, and always dependable. For more information contact Lance Turner, lancegta007@gmail.com, www.lanceturner.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Harnessing the power of digital documents for a sustainable future
DesSoft IT in Manufacturing
Today, with all our environmental concerns, the adoption of sustainable practices has become an urgent priority. Many industries are seeking ways to reduce waste, conserve energy and minimise their carbon footprint. One such avenue, with an enormous potential to assist, is the transition from traditional paper-based documentation to digital documents.

Read more...
Are we ready for quantum computing?
IT in Manufacturing
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability, and when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies in ways that are unimaginable today.” – Lenore Elle Hawkins.

Read more...
AI and cybersecurity: opportunities and risks
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the cybersecurity landscape, changing the way businesses can detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats, and offering a more robust and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Read more...
Automation solutions for underground material handling
IT in Manufacturing
Deep Automation is Epiroc’s cutting-edge set of automation systems and applications, used to orchestrate loaders and trucks in underground mining operations.

Read more...
Data centres are more vulnerable than ever
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Cyberattacks remains an omnipresent threat that has brought some of the foremost organisations and their sophisticated datacentre infrastructures to their knees.

Read more...
Are South African businesses ready for the metaverse?
IT in Manufacturing
The metaverse, the hypothetical, fully immersive, three-dimensional and interactive future state of the internet, is creeping ever closer to becoming a reality. Just like with any major innovation, it has the potential to completely disrupt the way we live and work, and new business models could potentially be born that we currently cannot even imagine.

Read more...
How to optimise your mill and kiln processes
IT in Manufacturing
How to reduce the environmental impact of the cement, mining and minerals, and chemical industries through digitalisation.

Read more...
The role of AI in industrial plants
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The average modern industrial plant uses less than 27% of the data it generates, according to industry experts at the ARC Advisory Group, Boston.

Read more...
Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power.

Read more...
Smarter buildings
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved