Overpressure control in mini environments and hygiene rooms

July 2023 Pressure Measurement & Control

For the production and packaging of active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry, hygiene is an important factor in determining the purity and efficacy of medications. Production therefore takes place in defined hygienic areas. A stable overpressure prevents the penetration of particles from adjacent production areas. Differential pressure transmitters can be used for overpressure control in hygiene rooms.


Image copyright: Serhii Neznamov / 123RF.com

Whether the tablets or powders are packed in blister, glass or plastic containers, or whether serums are filled into phials, syringes or glass bottles, the production environment must meet the highest standards of cleanliness at all times. The first option is to place the entire production line in a traditional cleanroom. The second is to use a series of separate, sterile hygiene cabins. The third possibility is to use delimited areas or ‘mini environments’ within the machine for sensitive stages of production. In these sensitive production areas, the supply and exhaust air are regulated and monitored. A controlled, stable overpressure prevents particles entering the cleanroom from adjacent production areas.

Halstrup-walcher supplies a variety of differential pressure transmitters for overpressure control and filter monitoring in process and packaging machines. All devices have stable measuring systems for lowest air pressures in the lower Pascal range. The portfolio includes a wide variety of designs with various pressure and electrical connection options, interfaces and parametrisation settings, including the functions described above for zero-point calibration and adjustment.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


