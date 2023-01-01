Overpressure control in mini environments and hygiene rooms

For the production and packaging of active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry, hygiene is an important factor in determining the purity and efficacy of medications. Production therefore takes place in defined hygienic areas. A stable overpressure prevents the penetration of particles from adjacent production areas. Differential pressure transmitters can be used for overpressure control in hygiene rooms.
Image copyright: Serhii Neznamov / 123RF.com
Whether the tablets or powders are packed in blister, glass or plastic containers, or whether serums are filled into phials, syringes or glass bottles, the production environment must meet the highest standards of cleanliness at all times. The first option is to place the entire production line in a traditional cleanroom. The second is to use a series of separate, sterile hygiene cabins. The third possibility is to use delimited areas or ‘mini environments’ within the machine for sensitive stages of production. In these sensitive production areas, the supply and exhaust air are regulated and monitored. A controlled, stable overpressure prevents particles entering the cleanroom from adjacent production areas.
Halstrup-walcher supplies a variety of differential pressure transmitters for overpressure control and filter monitoring in process and packaging machines. All devices have stable measuring systems for lowest air pressures in the lower Pascal range. The portfolio includes a wide variety of designs with various pressure and electrical connection options, interfaces and parametrisation settings, including the functions described above for zero-point calibration and adjustment.
Interference-resistant pressure transmitters Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Instrotech offers a pressure transmitter from Keller for temperature compensation and protection from electromagnetic fields (EMC) in the recently approved 21Y Series.
Read more...How predictive maintenance will help tackle water scarcity ABB South Africa
Pressure Measurement & Control
The water industry is facing increasing pressure to optimise treatment processes and address the impending global water crisis. ABB, suggests how the integration of smart instrumentation and predictive maintenance can ensure the highest quality treatment of water to meet the needs of present and future generations.
Read more...New flushing ring design Emerson Automation Solutions
Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has introduced the Rosemount 319 flushing ring with valve-integrated design, ensuring accurate differential pressure measurement and lower maintenance, suitable for a wide range of differential pressure applications.
Read more...Large wind turbines full of smart sensors Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Wind turbine gearboxes need to be cooled. Oil pressure and temperature measurements are necessary for this process. The oil pressure is constantly monitored by sensors. Keller can provide these pressure transmitters from its 21Y series.
Read more...Pressure reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell performance Emerson Automation Solutions
Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has launched a pressure-reducing regulator specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions.
Read more...PSD direct drives with IO-Link Vepac Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle.