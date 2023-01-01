Freedom to print everywhere with Cembre

ElectroMechanica, together with Cembre, recently introduced the latest industrial marking system, the MG4 Thermal Transfer Printer. This innovative solution allows printing in the office, on site, or directly on the machine. Its exceptional flexibility and practicality make it an ideal thermal transfer solution. Moreover, it offers the freedom to print tags for any type of terminal block.

The MG4 was developed and produced by Cembre, the leading European company in industrial marking and electrical connection systems, and is a remarkable product. It delivers exceptional and durable print quality for texts, logos, electrical symbols, QR codes and various vector images. With a ribbon save system, it ensures optimal autonomy and waste reduction, enabling the printing of up to 300 000 cable marker cards with just one ribbon. Designed to withstand harsh conditions, this robust and reliable printer performs consistently, making it suitable for diverse applications. Its cutting-edge features include connectivity and remote exchange capabilities, job management via PC or app, and adaptability to various application requirements.





The printer can be connected to the network via a USB cable to LAN and Wi-Fi networks, and connected devices through the Wi-Fi direct system. This solution allows you to complete printing projects in the office and send them to a mobile phone or other mobile device via all the common messaging systems. The machine also has a large touchscreen for quick and easy management of printing projects, even if there are multiple users connected to the system at the same time.

Print projects can be set up and created from a PC using the GeniusPro software or via the Geniuspro Mobile App. Geniuspro Mobile is an application developed by Cembre for IOS and Android devices (smartphones and tablets) that also allows you to manage the latest changes directly on site, on the electrical panel, or on the machine in order to receive preconfigured files generated by the GeniusPro desktop application.

The MG4 offers versatility in its power options, allowing for both a fixed network power supply and compatibility with CAS Alliance rechargeable batteries. This technology is shared across all Cembre 18V tools, ensuring seamless integration. With this capability, the MG4 can be used conveniently in various settings, including office environments, production areas, and even on site, directly in front of the switchboard that requires wiring.

The MG4 is at the cutting edge of marking solutions, and is available only from ElectroMechanica. With the MG4, you can unlock the convenience and flexibility of this exceptional tool, which is tailor-made to meet your specific requirements. If you would like an onsite demonstration from one of the highly trained EM specialists, please do not hesitate to contact ElectroMechanica. You can experience first-hand the capabilities and advantages of the MG4 in your own working environment.

