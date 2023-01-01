Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

Freedom to print everywhere with Cembre

July 2023 Industrial Wireless

ElectroMechanica, together with Cembre, recently introduced the latest industrial marking system, the MG4 Thermal Transfer Printer. This innovative solution allows printing in the office, on site, or directly on the machine. Its exceptional flexibility and practicality make it an ideal thermal transfer solution. Moreover, it offers the freedom to print tags for any type of terminal block.

The MG4 was developed and produced by Cembre, the leading European company in industrial marking and electrical connection systems, and is a remarkable product. It delivers exceptional and durable print quality for texts, logos, electrical symbols, QR codes and various vector images. With a ribbon save system, it ensures optimal autonomy and waste reduction, enabling the printing of up to 300 000 cable marker cards with just one ribbon. Designed to withstand harsh conditions, this robust and reliable printer performs consistently, making it suitable for diverse applications. Its cutting-edge features include connectivity and remote exchange capabilities, job management via PC or app, and adaptability to various application requirements.


The printer can be connected to the network via a USB cable to LAN and Wi-Fi networks, and connected devices through the Wi-Fi direct system. This solution allows you to complete printing projects in the office and send them to a mobile phone or other mobile device via all the common messaging systems. The machine also has a large touchscreen for quick and easy management of printing projects, even if there are multiple users connected to the system at the same time.

Print projects can be set up and created from a PC using the GeniusPro software or via the Geniuspro Mobile App. Geniuspro Mobile is an application developed by Cembre for IOS and Android devices (smartphones and tablets) that also allows you to manage the latest changes directly on site, on the electrical panel, or on the machine in order to receive preconfigured files generated by the GeniusPro desktop application.

The MG4 offers versatility in its power options, allowing for both a fixed network power supply and compatibility with CAS Alliance rechargeable batteries. This technology is shared across all Cembre 18V tools, ensuring seamless integration. With this capability, the MG4 can be used conveniently in various settings, including office environments, production areas, and even on site, directly in front of the switchboard that requires wiring.

The MG4 is at the cutting edge of marking solutions, and is available only from ElectroMechanica. With the MG4, you can unlock the convenience and flexibility of this exceptional tool, which is tailor-made to meet your specific requirements. If you would like an onsite demonstration from one of the highly trained EM specialists, please do not hesitate to contact ElectroMechanica. You can experience first-hand the capabilities and advantages of the MG4 in your own working environment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 249 5000
Fax: +27 11 496 2779
Email: info@em.co.za
www: www.em.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ElectroMechanica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Condition monitoring solutions for diamond producer
SKF South Africa Industrial Wireless
SKF’s online condition monitoring solutions have improved plant efficiency for a leading global diamond producer in Botswana.

Read more...
Booyco Electronics shares collision avoidance insights in Australia
Industrial Wireless
Global mining majors are leading from the front in the application of proximity detection systems (PDS) in mine safety strategies, as was clearly demonstrated at the recent Collision Avoidance Forum in New South Wales, Australia.

Read more...
Inertial measurement unit for autonomous vehicle robots
Industrial Wireless
ACEINNA has launched the IMU330RA high-performance inertial measurement unit IMU. This is an automotive grade, ASIL B certified device which serves as the basis for customer positioning system integration to ASIL

Read more...
Wireless remote monitoring for petrochemical applications
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
How wireless telemetry systems using unlicensed radio bands can help petrochemical facilities collect operational data conveniently and cost effectively.

Read more...
Free of charge data security
VEGA Controls SA Industrial Wireless
When a level or pressure sensor is taken out of service and replaced, it takes countless important sensor settings and data with it into retirement. However, the settings and measured values are not lost, because a new VEGA software tool saves everything that matters.

Read more...
Ensuring reliable long-distance signal delivery
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Remote monitoring specialist Omniflex has launched the Omniterm FCX, a fibre optic switch contact signal repeater unit that transmits a switch contact status signal bidirectionally up to 20 km.

Read more...
Wireless communication for control of moving machinery
SMC Corporation South Africa Industrial Wireless
SMC has solved the problem of unreliable fieldbus communication via slip rings with its EX600-W wireless modules. The system uses two modules: a base unit where the hardwired fieldbus network connects, ...

Read more...
RMS monitoring system
Action Instruments SA Industrial Wireless
The Rotronic Monitoring System is a modular system of hardware elements and web-based software. It provides maximum flexibility in installation and ensures readily available data. The data loggers record ...

Read more...
Explosion-protected remote I/O system
Industrial Wireless
For more than 30 years, the IS1+ explosion-protected remote I/O systems from R. STAHL have been used for a wide range of process automation applications in Zone 1 and 2, and Division 1 and 2 environments. ...

Read more...
Robust UHF read/write devices for industrial environments
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Wireless
UHF read/write heads from Pepperl+Fuchs are the perfect choice for all far-field applications requiring detection ranges of up to six metres.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved