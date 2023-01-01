The new Flashtrab-MB lightning and surge protective devices from Phoenix Contact are based on innovative triggered carbon spark gap technology. In addition to circuit versions for 12,5 kA, the portfolio now also includes versions for a discharge capacity of 25 kA.
The FLT-MB devices have 25 kA protect against lightning currents of lightning protection level I/II. What’s special about these compact devices is that they are capable of handling multiple lightning pulses in an overall width of just 72 mm. The high performance of the surge protective devices is made possible by the innovative triggered carbon spark gap technology. The space-saving design of just four HP results in easier installation and more flexible installation options in the control cabinet.
These protective devices are particularly suitable for exposed heights, such as in the telephone industry. However, industrial applications also benefit from the robust design, as it offers high system availability. The FLT-MB product family includes items in 1+1, 3+0, and 3+1 circuit versions and is therefore suitable for the various supply system configurations. The product versions with optional remote indication contact round off the portfolio.
Trend to toward larger power plant solutions Zest WEG
Whether companies need power to survive loadshedding or to raise their production output, the trend is for their power generating systems to get bigger.
Energy storage 2023: Current state and trends for the future Future Electronics
Energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important as the world transitions to a more sustainable energy future, and innovation in energy storage systems can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve grid stability and reliability, and increase energy access and security.
Disrupting power generation for the future
What if there was a viable alternative to internal combustion engines - one that could be quickly adapted for different applications, from maritime to agriculture, the motor industry and more?
Utility-scale battery storage Schneider Electric South Africa
Utility-scale battery storage is becoming the storage method of choice for developed countries such as the US, and rightly so. Battery storage adds stability to variable energy sources such as wind and solar.
Robust uninterruptible power supply Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
As the world decarbonises its energy system, electricity will be the backbone. There is an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation, with growing electrification of the transportation, industrial and building sectors.
The impact of loadshedding on transformers
Constant loadshedding has highlighted the vulnerability of critical electrical infrastructure such as transformers at substations. This means local authorities must implement specific measures to manage the fire risk.
New touch button with audible alarm Turck Banner
The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.