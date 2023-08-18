Danfoss celebrates 30 years in South Africa

Danfoss is celebrating its 30th anniversary in South Africa, marking three decades of growth and expansion in the region. The company is focused on integrating its local presence in South Africa following several strategic acquisitions, with the aim of leveraging its operations in the country to drive further expansion throughout Africa.

Danfoss offers a wide range of energy solutions and expertise, with a strong commitment to energy efficiency and decarbonisation. The company’s portfolio includes solutions for reducing power consumption, minimising food loss and waste, improving cooling and heating systems, optimising wastewater treatment, and enhancing mining productivity. The company has embraced an ‘energy efficiency first’ principle and is actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2030. In South Africa, Danfoss aims to be the preferred partner for decarbonisation initiatives.

From left: Roy Naidoo, sales director Danfoss Climate Solutions, South Africa; Ziad Al Bawaliz, regional president for Turkey, Middle East and Africa; Emil Berning, country manager for sub-Saharan Africa; Shikantha Naidoo, senior country sales manager Danfoss Drives, South Africa.

“To mark 30 years of pioneering sustainable growth together, and looking forward to going from strength to strength, both locally and on the continent, we crowned this anniversary with a local celebration for our partners, customers and colleagues,” said Emil Berning, country manager for sub-Saharan Africa. “We are honouring local traditions with the ongoing priority of engineering South Africa’s tomorrow. This aligns with the company’s core values of increasing machine productivity, reducing emissions, lowering energy consumption, and promoting electrification. The celebration of this milestone reaffirms Danfoss’s commitment to continued growth and innovation in South Africa and across the continent.”

Danfoss solutions find applications in various industries, including refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. The company also provides solutions for renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and district-energy infrastructure for cities.

Ziad Al Bawaliz, the regional president for Turkey, Middle East and Africa, highlighted the importance of engineering in driving society forward and addressing key global challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, food and water supply, digitalisation and electrification.

With South Africa as a strategic hub, Danfoss is looking to expand its operations throughout Africa and continue its commitment to engineering a greener tomorrow.

For more information contact Nomfundo Maseko, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7623, masekon@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za





