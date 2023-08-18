Danfoss celebrates 30 years in South Africa
June 2023
News
Danfoss is celebrating its 30th anniversary in South Africa, marking three decades of growth and expansion in the region. The company is focused on integrating its local presence in South Africa following several strategic acquisitions, with the aim of leveraging its operations in the country to drive further expansion throughout Africa.
Danfoss offers a wide range of energy solutions and expertise, with a strong commitment to energy efficiency and decarbonisation. The company’s portfolio includes solutions for reducing power consumption, minimising food loss and waste, improving cooling and heating systems, optimising wastewater treatment, and enhancing mining productivity. The company has embraced an ‘energy efficiency first’ principle and is actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2030. In South Africa, Danfoss aims to be the preferred partner for decarbonisation initiatives.
From left: Roy Naidoo, sales director Danfoss Climate Solutions, South Africa; Ziad Al Bawaliz, regional president for Turkey, Middle East and Africa; Emil Berning, country manager for sub-Saharan Africa; Shikantha Naidoo, senior country sales manager Danfoss Drives, South Africa.
“To mark 30 years of pioneering sustainable growth together, and looking forward to going from strength to strength, both locally and on the continent, we crowned this anniversary with a local celebration for our partners, customers and colleagues,” said Emil Berning, country manager for sub-Saharan Africa. “We are honouring local traditions with the ongoing priority of engineering South Africa’s tomorrow. This aligns with the company’s core values of increasing machine productivity, reducing emissions, lowering energy consumption, and promoting electrification. The celebration of this milestone reaffirms Danfoss’s commitment to continued growth and innovation in South Africa and across the continent.”
Danfoss solutions find applications in various industries, including refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. The company also provides solutions for renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and district-energy infrastructure for cities.
Ziad Al Bawaliz, the regional president for Turkey, Middle East and Africa, highlighted the importance of engineering in driving society forward and addressing key global challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, food and water supply, digitalisation and electrification.
With South Africa as a strategic hub, Danfoss is looking to expand its operations throughout Africa and continue its commitment to engineering a greener tomorrow.
For more information contact Nomfundo Maseko, Danfoss, +27 11 785 7623, masekon@danfoss.com, www.danfoss.co.za
Further reading:
Ladies Celebration
News
The Johannesburg SAIMC Committee will be hosting a Ladies Celebration on 18 August 2023.
Read more...
Why young South Africans should study a trade
News
Learning a trade can open many doors for young people. Innovative, driven self-starters who are technical and enjoy solving problems and working with their hands make good candidates for artisan training.
Read more...
ABB celebrates International Women in Engineering Day
ABB South Africa
News
Engineering has traditionally been very male dominated, with the percentage of female engineers at universities and in the workplace substantially lower than what it should be. ABB has been working to diversify the engineering industry by creating opportunities for women.
Read more...
The crucial role of people in collision prevention systems
News
Booyco Electronics, a leading provider of innovative safety solutions in the mining industry, and pioneer of Collision Prevention Systems (CPS), is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar. Titled ‘Human Touch in High-Tech: Mastering the Crucial Role of People in Collision Prevention Systems’, this webinar will shed light on the indispensable contribution of human expertise in the realm of cutting-edge collision prevention technology.
Read more...
Iritron celebrates Gerhard Greeff as chair of MESA Africa Advisory Committee
Iritron
News
Iritron, a leading industrial automation and control systems integration company, is proud to announce that Gerhard Greeff, divisional manager for PM&C, has been appointed as the chairperson of the advisory committee for MESA Africa at SAIMC.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The automation of automation
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Nowadays I’m trying to get my mind around AI and figure out all the things I can do with it; but there’s another buzzword around, this one is ‘hyperautomation’. Today it’s not smart manufacturing but ...
Read more...
Around the world for a good cause
Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
Endress+Hauser employees around the world are celebrating the group’s 70th anniversary this year during a wide range of events – and at the same time committing to a good cause in a special way.
Read more...
The control giant from Duisburg
Valve & Automation
Editor's Choice News
Valve & Automation’s control valve, more than four metres tall, produced for Siemens Energy in Duisburg, has broken ARCA’s internal design height record.
Read more...
Partnership focus marks SEW-EURODRIVE progress in Africa
SEW-Eurodrive
News
As its expansion into Africa gathers pace, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa is getting closer to customers and building stronger direct partnerships – to push modernisation and efficiency.
Read more...
Siemens joins forces with UN Women upskilling programme
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens has partnered with United Nations (UN) Women Germany for an upskilling programme of more than 600 young African women in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda.
Read more...