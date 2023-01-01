How to optimise your mill and kiln processes

July 2023 IT in Manufacturing

As we navigate the digitalisation of various industries, we need to consider how energy management, process optimisation, emissions control, and environmental monitoring can all play an indispensable role in preserving our planet for future generations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have huge potential to solve complex multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) problems, and they play a key role in building sustainable, high-performance expert systems.





Developing a real-time optimiser (RTO) for vertical roller mills requires advanced statistical and machine learning algorithms in order to dynamically adjust and optimise their processes in real time, based on constantly changing conditions, to deliver optimal results. LOESCHE is able to assist by leveraging cutting-edge technologies with its Plant Pilot System, powered by aixprocess. It can optimise your mill and kiln processes, either on a standalone basis or as a total solution.

Mill PILOT

Remote sites need to be able to operate autonomously, with remote analysis. Mill PILOT combines LOESCHE’s digital expertise with its experience in solids processing, providing a powerful digital assistant for mill operations in the cement, mining and minerals, and chemical industries. Operating a mill with the Mill PILOT real-time optimiser can result in energy savings of up to 15%. Automated reports keep staff informed regardless of their location, and data collection from remote machines enables monitoring and adaptive control, whilst diminishing the need for on-site human resources.





Kiln PILOT

Kiln PILOT is the result of 20 years of cement production know-how, embedded into a digital platform that enables continuous kiln process optimisation. LOESCHE’s unique aixprocess solutions, RealTime CFD and FlowSheet, draw on AI and deterministic engineering models to handle the complexity of the cement production process. They continuously monitor the entire bandwidth of information from the process control system, to the laboratory system, to additional optical or vibration sensors. The data is used to build a self-learning and adaptive data model of the process. This allows for short-term process variable and KPI predictions and results in a high performance, optimised process.





“The Plant Pilot system is an intelligent and patented combination of deep learning and artificial intelligence, first principle engineering models, real-time CFD, flowsheet models, and smart sensors. We are proud of our willingness to meet the unique needs of each customer, and adapt to where the market is headed,” says digital sales manager for LOESCHE South Africa, Janie Scholtz.” We know past performance is no guarantee for future success. Only by challenging the status quo, and constantly striving for new and better solutions and technologies can we remain relevant.”

