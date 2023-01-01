Service agreements mitigate compressor cost of ownership
June 2023
Motion Control & Drives
With the unprecedented rise in global energy prices, owners of compressed air systems are seeking new ways to improve the energy performance of their installation, and many are realising the benefits of a comprehensive maintenance regime. Through its proven Assure service agreements, Compair is helping its customers to optimise compressor uptime and performance, and in doing so, mitigate the risk of spiralling energy costs.
It is commonly accepted that as much as 10% of all the energy consumed by industry is used to compress air, so operators should look to optimise energy performance at every opportunity. Poor equipment performance can place additional strain on components, whereas a professionally and regularly serviced compressor will deliver long life, reliable operation and ultimately, better energy performance.
Consider the complete system
Achieving cost savings, not only by minimising energy consumption, but also by ensuring complete visibility of system performance and ancillary equipment, is a common benefit that many customers have commented on. All CompAir Assure service agreements are supported by iConn, an intelligent digital platform that can assist compressed air users with production planning, while also protecting their investment. Delivering historic, real-time, predictive and cognitive analytics, iConn makes sure any potential issues are rectified quickly before they become a bigger problem, which can be costly and time-consuming to resolve.
Three levels of service
Assure service agreements from CompAir are available in three packages, to suit individual operations and budgets.
AssureCOMPLETE provides 100% coverage of all parts and service, alongside regular oil sampling. It delivers a fixed cost of ownership, assisting with budgeting, and reduced risks, should issues arise. Downtime is kept to an absolute minimum, with CompAir helping to keep assets operational, and improved efficiency levels.
The second level, AssurePLAN+, provides planned servicing and maintenance for assured peace of mind. It offers early detection of any potential problems, alongside lubricant condition monitoring. Oil-free air ends are warranted for six years, rising to 10 years for oil-lubricated models.
Finally, AssurePLAN covers the timely replacement of consumable components such as oil and air filters, separators and oil, with a 12-month warranty on these assets.
For more information contact Kelly Jones, Compair South Africa, +27 79 530 1186, kelly.jones@irco.com, https://www.compair.com/en-za/
