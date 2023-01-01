Ethernet-APL field devices

The rise of digitalisation, especially in the areas of plant diagnostics and monitoring, is currently one of the major topics in the process industry. Processing plants are generally very widespread and have particular requirements that are met by the specially developed standard Ethernet-APL, which offers a transmission rate of 10 Mbit/s and a cable length of up to 1000 metres. When it comes to connecting corresponding field devices, Beckhoff’s ELX6233 EtherCAT Terminal now offers a modular approach, along with a whole host of associated advantages:
• Compact installation space and high channel density.
• Easy expandability and an adaptable number of channels to suit each application.
• Simplified integration even in existing plants.
• Improved cycle times compared to field switch solutions.
• Compatibility with all EtherCAT Terminals and couplers.
The ELX6233 supplies the sensors according to the SPAA (TS10186) port profile, and integrates them into the system via PROFINET. Two APL ports are available for this purpose in the compact 24 mm terminal housing. This allows the data from the connected sensors to be transmitted to the controller and to the higher-level process control system (DCS) via the ultra-fast EtherCAT communication.
Read more...Using innovative chatbot technology in TwinCAT engineering Beckhoff Automation
IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff has developed the TwinCAT Chat Client for the TwinCAT XAE engineering environment. This makes it possible to conveniently use Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT from OpenAI, in the development of a TwinCAT project, for increased productivity in control programming.
Read more...Omron’s EtherCAT capabilities and solutions Omron Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
EtherCAT is becoming the most popular machine protocol. Unmatched performance, the highest precision, and real openness make the difference compared to other Ethernet industrial protocols.
Read more...Smart and easy wiring with IO-Link ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A leading global machine manufacturer in the food and beverage industry has put its automation concept, based on parallel wiring, to the test with the aim of achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, more flexibility, and standardisation. All requirements can be successfully implemented with IO-Link solutions from ifm.
Read more...70 servo axes synchronised in real time Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
A young and dynamic automation integrator based in northern Spain has developed a sophisticated and powerful production technology masterpiece. The core element is a revolutionary motion control system with a total of 67 servo axes synchronised by camming function.
Read more...Sensors help increase protein production ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Milk is one of the most important staple foods. Reliable processing is essential in order to obtain a high-quality end product, with quality and food safety playing a decisive role. Sensors are an important element of these processes.
Read more...Ethernet to the field for process plants Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.