Emerson to automate Golden Triangle Polymers facility

Emerson will provide automation technologies, software, and analytics from its Plantweb digital ecosystem for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project, a world-scale integrated polymers facility on the Texas Gulf Coast. The total installed cost of the project is expected to be $8,5 billion, and is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and an indirect subsidiary of QatarEnergy. Operations are expected to begin in 2026.

Designed using the latest greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction technology, the project aims to have approximately 25% lower GHG emissions than similar facilities in the United States and Europe.

“With its digital automation technologies, industrial software portfolio, and deep energy experience, we are relying on Emerson to help ensure a project of this magnitude operates safely and reliably, optimises energy use, and mitigates emissions,” said David Godard, project director for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project.

The Golden Triangle Polymers Project, located in Orange, Texas, includes a 2080 KTA ethane cracker and two 1000 KTA high-density polyethylene units. Polyethylene is used to produce durable goods and essential packaging to protect food and keep medical supplies sterile.

“The Golden Triangle Polymers Project and the recently announced Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex in Qatar are among the world’s largest ethane crackers, both leveraging Emerson’s digital automation technologies, software and expertise to promote safer, smarter and more sustainable operations,” said Ron Martin, Emerson’s president, Americas. “We are proud to support Chevron Phillips Chemical’s and QatarEnergy’s track record of building world-class, optimised facilities.”

Emerson will deliver integrated process control and safety systems that leverage advanced predictive technologies to reduce operational complexity and minimise project risk through its DeltaV distributed control and safety instrumented systems, and Rosemount gas analysers and chromatograph solutions. The project also leverages Emerson’s Mimic and AspenTech HYSYS simulation software for operator training, energy management, safety analysis and operational optimisation. Emerson’s AgileOps operations management software and alarm management services will help staff monitor and maintain safety, alarms, and the control system to drive improved process and operational integrity.

