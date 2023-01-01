OEM pressure sensor for mobile working machines

The MH-4-CAN meets high demands and measures with high precision at temperatures between -40 and 100 °C. With its up to three times overload safety, the sensor withstands hydraulic pressure spikes, and is optionally available with a restrictor. Thanks to metallic shielding, the MH-4-CAN works interference-free at field strengths of up to 60 V/m. In addition, vibrations up to 40 g and shocks up to 100 g have no influence on the measurement quality.

The MH-4-CAN, based on the MH-4, is a powerful, reliable and extremely resilient pressure sensor for mobile working machines. Even under demanding conditions, the sensor delivers constant, precise measured data and ensures high operational safety. The special feature of the MH-4-CAN is, as the name suggests, the CANopen or SAE J1939 serial interface. This enables use in complex machines and offers the advantage of simple and cost-effective system expansion, with the bridging of large distances while simultaneously ensuring signal stability and signal integrity.

WIKA has introduced a new concept to underpin its global strategy for the coming years. First launched at this year’s Hannover Messe exhibition, Smart in Sensing is poised to take the company to a new level of service.The global port industry is experiencing significant growth, and more businesses are turning towards automated solutions to predict if motors or gears are beginning to fail.For short-range object detection, you can now tackle the toughest detection applications with the new versatile and robust K50R radar sensor from Turck Banner.When BTG needed its IRM400 range of positioning measurement systems to send real-time data over different industrial networks, they found Anybus from HMS Networks. And that was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.A level measurement with a remote transmitter is highly practical for detecting hazards and other level and fill-level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous.The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.We all know how high the costs of damaged conveyors can be. Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies has designed a unit that can effectively monitor conveyors and stop further damage.Feeding the world’s population, despite limited resources, is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.Polish system integrator, Smart Automation has developed and implemented a modular production line with decentralised control, for an automotive supplier, using a wide range of products from the Turck portfolio.Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.