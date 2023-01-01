Three-phase precision relay for induction motor protection

The NewCode Dual Ethernet Relay is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay, designed and manufactured in South Africa. It is a micro-controller based precision instrument for three-phase induction motor protection with advanced control logic features as well as multiple motor starter control circuit configurations.
The relay is designed for the low-voltage motor protection market. The current transformers, including the core balance current transformers, are external. Certain models cater for combined current and core balance current transformers, while maximum flexibility is maintained by allowing separate CBCTs with interposing current transformers with a software selectable, 1 to 10 amp secondary winding, Class 1,5 VA.
The NewCode-MK2 Modbus/TCP acts as a translator between the Modbus scada and the NewCode-MK2. The communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 Modbus and scada is Modbus/TCP. Communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 Modbus/TCP and the NewCode-MK2 is a NewElec proprietary protocol, enabling the PLC to communicate with the NewCode via Modbus/TCP. When NewCode-MK2 communication module Modbus/TCP is selected, the PLC bits will then be controlled from the internal communication module unless the external module is selected, then the PLC bits are controlled via external module, and no longer from the internal communication module.
The NewCode-MK2 PROFINET acts as a translator between the PROFINET scada and the NewCode-MK2. The communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET and scada is PROFINET. Communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET and the NewCode-MK2 is a NewElec proprietary protocol. Enabling the PLC to communicate with the NewCode-MK2 via PROFINET. When the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET communication module is selected, the PLC bits will then be controlled from the internal communication module.
Zest WEG supplies e-house package for Sasol gas project Zest WEG
A large complete substation E-house locally manufactured by Zest WEG will help power Sasol’s Upstream PSA project currently under construction in the Inhambane Province of southern Mozambique.
Disrupting power generation for the future
What if there was a viable alternative to internal combustion engines - one that could be quickly adapted for different applications, from maritime to agriculture, the motor industry and more?
Utility-scale battery storage Schneider Electric South Africa
Utility-scale battery storage is becoming the storage method of choice for developed countries such as the US, and rightly so. Battery storage adds stability to variable energy sources such as wind and solar.
Robust uninterruptible power supply Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads, while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
As the world decarbonises its energy system, electricity will be the backbone. There is an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation, with growing electrification of the transportation, industrial and building sectors.
The impact of loadshedding on transformers
Constant loadshedding has highlighted the vulnerability of critical electrical infrastructure such as transformers at substations. This means local authorities must implement specific measures to manage the fire risk.
New touch button with audible alarm Turck Banner
The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.
Solar power market set for 2023 upswing Comtest
With the solar power sector expected to grow sharply throughout 2023, installation and testing engineers will need access to the best tools to work at optimum efficiency and safety.