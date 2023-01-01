Three-phase precision relay for induction motor protection

June 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

The NewCode Dual Ethernet Relay is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay, designed and manufactured in South Africa. It is a micro-controller based precision instrument for three-phase induction motor protection with advanced control logic features as well as multiple motor starter control circuit configurations.

The relay is designed for the low-voltage motor protection market. The current transformers, including the core balance current transformers, are external. Certain models cater for combined current and core balance current transformers, while maximum flexibility is maintained by allowing separate CBCTs with interposing current transformers with a software selectable, 1 to 10 amp secondary winding, Class 1,5 VA.

The NewCode-MK2 Modbus/TCP acts as a translator between the Modbus scada and the NewCode-MK2. The communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 Modbus and scada is Modbus/TCP. Communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 Modbus/TCP and the NewCode-MK2 is a NewElec proprietary protocol, enabling the PLC to communicate with the NewCode via Modbus/TCP. When NewCode-MK2 communication module Modbus/TCP is selected, the PLC bits will then be controlled from the internal communication module unless the external module is selected, then the PLC bits are controlled via external module, and no longer from the internal communication module.

The NewCode-MK2 PROFINET acts as a translator between the PROFINET scada and the NewCode-MK2. The communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET and scada is PROFINET. Communication protocol between the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET and the NewCode-MK2 is a NewElec proprietary protocol. Enabling the PLC to communicate with the NewCode-MK2 via PROFINET. When the NewCode-MK2 PROFINET communication module is selected, the PLC bits will then be controlled from the internal communication module.

For more information contact NewElec,+27 12 327 1729, sales@newelec.co.za, www.newelec.co.za

Credit(s)

NewElec Pretoria





