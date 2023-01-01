Editor's Choice
Level Measurement & Control



Factory automation made easy

June 2023 Level Measurement & Control

With the introduction of VEGAPULS 42, instrumentation specialist, VEGA is bringing its extensive experience with radar measurement technology to factory automation. Equipped with IO-Link and versatile hygienic adaptors, the new level sensor meets the key requirements of modern industry: to perform complex measuring tasks faster, to be simple to use, and to be more cost-effective.

This new radar level sensor is especially suited to highly automated processes with stringent demands on hygiene, where fast level changes need to be tracked. VEGAPULS 42 completes the company’s IO-Link portfolio, which now offers a whole range of solutions for level measurement, point level and pressure.

Radar reduced to the essentials

Automation technologies in factory environments are increasingly converging, and VEGA’s IO-Link portfolio is now able to offer optimal solutions for applications that extend beyond the boundaries of primary processes. “Our customers can rest assured that they’re in good hands with us for all their applications,” says VEGA product manager, Marvin Moser. “This requires us to proceed with the greatest care. For that reason, we have carefully integrated cutting-edge technology into all the main functions of this sensor. At the same time, we have consistently refrained from ‘over-designing’ the sensor. That means it has been stripped of everything that makes it unnecessarily expensive and technically over-complex.”

Everything but complicated

VEGAPULS 42 is designed specifically for medium measuring distances of up to 15 metres and temperatures of up to 150°C. The instrument is geared for circulation systems in production, dosing processes, and downstream processes like those found in conveying and filling systems. It ensures a smooth running process wherever a level changes quickly and requires continuous monitoring. In short, the VEGAPULS 42 design is focused on what is absolutely necessary. It is tailor-made for all standard applications where more functions would only make things more complicated.

A big lead in radar know-how

A common perception of the merging of process automation and factory automation is “if you can do the one, you can also do the other”. However the two areas are very different from each other. It is easier to implement process automation measurement technology in factory automation than the other way around. VEGA’s success story, which culminated in its current position as the world market leader in radar level instrumentation, began more than 30 years ago. The company is now applying its experience and knowledge to factory automation solutions. Accordingly, VEGAPULS 42 is based on the best radar chip currently available on the market, with the widest dynamic range, which offers excellent performance and application versatility.

High quality stripped down to the basics

To be able to monitor current operating states in a highly efficient and cost-optimised manner, every design element of the chip was critically examined for its usefulness. The same principle applied to the IO-Link communication technology, which is common in factory automation, enabling bidirectional data transmission together with extensive diagnostics and parameterisation. For VEGAPULS 42 this means maximum signal quality at minimal cost and complexity.

Radar is the better choice

With the instruments in its IO-Link portfolio, VEGA now adds the advantages of radar measurement technology to a wide variety of processes in factory automation, and focuses even more strongly on hygiene-critical industries like food and pharmaceuticals. Radar is the right choice for continuous, non-contact level measurement because, unlike ultrasonic sensors, it is not influenced by the process and ambient operating conditions. Use of the most reliable, cost-effective measurement technology available makes all the difference, especially in factory automation.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249, miguel.petersen@vega.com, www.vega.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Email: info.za@vega.com
www: www.vega.com/en/home_za
Articles: More information and articles about VEGA Controls SA


