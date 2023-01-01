Flowmeter with 4-tube technology

June 2023

Worldwide over 90 million barrels of crude oil, natural gas and refined hydrocarbons are produced, transported, stored and sold to end customers every day. Any measuring inaccuracy results in enormous shortfalls for suppliers or buyers. This is not the case with Promass Q. Thanks to its revolutionary 4-tube technology and an extended measuring range for pipelines up to DN 250, operators of loading stations are just one example of those who enjoy its many benefits.

Promass Q, the high-tech Coriolis flowmeter from Endress+Hauser, is now also available for larger pipe sizes with maximum flow rates between 850 and 2400 tph. Furthermore, the implementation of the revolutionary 4-tube technology opens up numerous promising applications in the oil and gas industry – for example, as a highly accurate duty meter for custody transfer and fiscal metering, or as a precision reference device for on-site verification measurements.

Among the many benefits are the following:

• Best measuring accuracy (±0,05% o.r.) and exceptional repeatability (±0,025%) over the entire measuring range, tested and confirmed on various external, accredited oil and gas calibration facilities.

• Excellent measuring performance for liquids with microbubbles thanks to patented multi-frequency technology (MFT).

• Outstanding density measuring accuracy (tested by H&D; Fitzgerald/UK): ±0,2 kg/m3.

• Best turndown and zero point stability in the industry.

• Can be used for process temperatures up to 205°C or in the low temperature range down to –196°C.

A revolution in the flow market, 4-tube technology offers customers unbeatable advantages. Compared to Coriolis flowmeters with two measuring tubes, four tubes allow up to 25% higher flow rates. This speeds up all transactions in the oil and gas business and thus saves money by reducing, for example, standstill times for loading and unloading oil tankers, resulting in lower port charges. Another advantage is that unwanted pressure losses are much less significant with four measuring tubes.

Promass Q sensors, which are available in stainless steel and in IP66/67, ensure reliable and low maintenance long-term operation. Therefore, the harsh environmental conditions in offshore areas with humid atmosphere and salty splash water do not pose a problem for smooth measurement operation. The compact design is unparalleled relative to the flow capacity that can be reached. It allows for installation even in the most confined spaces.

Numerous test measurements have proven Endress+Hauser Coriolis flow measuring technology to be the best method for viscous hydrocarbons (or fluids with entrained gas. This is particularly true for Promass Q with line sizes DN 150 to 250.

Thanks to its special measuring tube geometry and the innovative 4-tube technology with two independent measuring tube pairs, both flow and density measurements can be carried out with unmatched performance.

The Proline 300/500 transmitters that can be combined with Promass Q sensors offer numerous innovations that have been proven for years and give customers genuine added value in their plants. These include WLAN (web server) for wireless operation and configuration on site, HistoROM for safe storage of configuration and device data, and Heartbeat Technology for diagnostics, device verification and process monitoring.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





