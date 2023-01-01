Solar power market set for 2023 upswing

With the solar power sector expected to grow sharply throughout 2023, installation and testing engineers will need access to the best tools to work at optimum efficiency and safety. As the world makes its unstoppable transition to renewable energy sources, the global solar energy market is predicted by Allied Market Research to grow by around 20,5% per annum to reach R406,5 billion by 2026. Engineers need to be ready.

According to Fluke, a global technology leader in the manufacture of compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, the top five tools engineers will need are:

• Multifunction PV tester.

• Solar irradiance meter.

• Insulation tester.

• Infrared camera (thermal imager).

• Solar clamp meter (DC & AC true RMS).

These will all help to improve accuracy and efficiency during installation or periodic maintenance, including checking the integrity of system wiring and connections while keeping accurate measurement records.

A multifunction PV tester enables solar professionals to test PV systems safely and accurately while streamlining workflows faster than ever. Fluke’s recently released SMFT-1000 Multifunction PV Tester is an all-in-one tool that is ideal for safety and performance testing of installations that operate up to 1000 V DC.

Solar irradiance meters measure solar irradiance, PV module temperature, array orientation, and tilt angles. Fluke’s award-winning IRR1-SOL Solar Irradiance Meter operates in accordance with the IEC 62446-1 standard. It enables engineers to take instantaneous measurements to determine Watts per square metre of solar irradiation.

An insulation tester makes it possible to detect earth leakage problems quickly by comparing measurements over time and allowing real-time decisions in the field. The 1587 FC Insulation Multimeter from Fluke enables engineers to monitor measurements remotely, accessing and sharing insulation resistance test results wirelessly with their smartphone via the Fluke Connect Measurements app.

Solar clamp meters measure DC and AC currents. Fluke’s 393 FC Solar clamp meter – the world’s first 1500V CAT III, IP54 rated, thin jaw clamp meter – is designed to deliver exceptional safety when working in DC environments up to 1500 V, such as solar arrays. The clamp meter’s thin jaw makes it ideal for PV applications where space is often at a premium.

As a global technology leader in manufacturing compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, Fluke has developed various solutions by working closely with electricians, technicians, and specialists in photovoltaic (PV) systems. For many years, the company has recognised the PV sector has specific requirements that demand the use of specialised tools in such areas as surveying, installing and maintenance, and is rising to the challenge.

