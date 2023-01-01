Bearings prevent failures at can manufacturer
June 2023
Level Measurement & Control
When the world’s largest beverage can manufacturer was experiencing regular, unexpected production stoppages due to the premature failure of spray-head bearings in its coating machines, the company turned to the expertise of NSK. Recommending NSK deep groove ball bearings featuring VV series non-contact seals helped the plant to eliminate failures and achieve impressive annual savings of €240 000.
NSK engineers conducted a full evaluation of the application, including comprehensive bearing and grease analysis. They deduced that the bearings were seizing due to the ejection of bearing grease by high-pressure air needed for the process. Inadequate bearing seals were failing to prevent this unwanted effect.
As part of a complete value proposal, NSK recommended the adoption of its deep groove ball bearings with VV series non-contact seals and C3 internal clearance geometry. Offering high performance in contaminated environments, this innovative configuration seals effectively without increasing either torque or operating temperature. Notably the non-contact lip design reduces bearing drag, an important advantage where power loss is critical.
The NSK solution resulted in excellent grease retention while still allowing high-pressure air flow through the bearing as part of the machine’s operating procedure. Most importantly of all, the can manufacturing plant witnessed a dramatic increase in bearing life: from seven to 110 days of operation, after which routine maintenance took place. The customer is benefitting from extended bearing life, alongside increased productivity and reduced maintenance costs, resulting in annual savings of €240 000.
For more information contact Geraldene Govender, NSK South Africa, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com
