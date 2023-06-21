Creating a portal for industrial technology solutions

June 2023 News

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE), being held at the Durban Exhibition Centre between 18 and 20 July 2023, provides the KZN market with access to a wide and comprehensive line-up of industrial technology products and services.

“As companies move to embrace the benefits of Industry 4.0 (4IR), finding providers of the technology and services necessary to maximise their adoption of 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) trends, becomes a priority. Fortunately, we have made this process simpler and more efficient by bringing together the designers and providers of solutions focused on assisting organisations to implement changes that will, through automation, improve productivity, increase occupational health and safety, maximise profitability and operational uptime, and create sustainability of operations,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

The right industrial technology to enhance your operations

Over 60 exhibitors are lining up a diverse range of products and services geared around optimising productivity and uptime, and assisting with future-proofing businesses for continued sustainability.

Integrated Air Solutions (Stand C12a) will be showcasing the ELGi LD Series. Ranging from 2.2-11 kW, the ELGi LD Series is an innovation in piston air compressor technology catering to all industries looking for compact air compressors with high performance, low noise, and easy maintenance.

United Scientific’s X-MET8000 range of handheld X-ray fluorescence analysers (Stand F22) delivers the performance needed for rapid alloy grade identification and accurate chemistry in a wide variety of materials (solid and powder metals, ores, minerals). The X-MET handheld XRF analyser (HHXRF) is practical, robust and easy to use, to deliver results you can trust.

Established in 2004, Black Eagle General Engineering (Stand E13) specialises in conventional and CNC milling and turning, and light fabrication. The company prides itself on its quality of work, relationships with clients, and ability to take on smaller prototype jobs and mass production type jobs.

Aberlink has launched a new range of CNC bridge-type CMM, named the Horizon. Utilising linear motors, it breaks new ground in CMM design. With an 800 mm and 1000 mm travel in the X axis, the Horizon completes Aberlink’s range of bridge CMMs and will further extend its horizon into the high-end CMM marketplace. Visit the Caldeaz Manufacturing Technologies stand at KITE (D3) to view the Horizon.

Omron Industrial Automation (Stand B12) is dedicated to providing unrivalled automation products and customised expert solutions for any industry. The product portfolio includes factory automation, sensors and safety, mechatronics and drives, industrial components, and vision systems.

“Not only will visitors be exposed to the latest technology and trends in the exhibitor offerings, but they will also be able to increase their industry knowledge base by attending the SAIMechE free-to-attend Seminar Theatre. Topics are presented by experienced industry professionals and thought leaders, addressing the latest trends and changes to regulations in the industry which could impact on decision making and business plans for automation of facilities,” says Hefer.

For more information contact Dee Miloa, Specialised Exhibitions, +27 11 835 1565 , dee.miloa@montgomerygroup.com, www.kznindustrial.co.za





