Tectra Automation appoints first female millwright

Tectra Automation is proud to announce the appointment of its first female millwright, Patience Ngomane. This is a significant milestone for Tectra Automation and the Bosch Rexroth Africa Group as it consolidates the group’s efforts towards greater diversity and inclusivity in the industry. “We are delighted to have Patience as our first female millwright,” says operations manager, Cobus Snyman. “Her accomplishment shows that everyone with the right mindset and determination can succeed.”

Danfoss is celebrating its 30th anniversary in South Africa, marking three decades of growth and expansion in the region.The UK is rolling out its first driverless bus network in Scotland, with drivers on standby behind the steering wheel ready to take control should an emergency arise.BMG has launched two new agricultural-specific lubricants at Nampo 2023, a corn head grease and a transmission flow grease.Paltech, the leading South African original equipment manufacturer for valves and pumps, is delighted to announce its strategic distribution partnership with Schneider Electric Global, a renowned French multinational company specialising in digital automation and energy management across various sectors.Schneider Electric will be hosting its Food and Beverage Innovation Day on 21 June 2023 at the Galleria, Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Gauteng.Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a South African manufacturer of quality educational engineering equipment, have in the last four years seen their partnership grow in leaps and bounds. The partnership now sees Amtec Techniquip extending its Schneider Electric didactic benches to include renewable energy (solar PV) benches.What challenges are machine builders and switch-gear system manufacturers facing in today’s global markets? How can energy transition, networking ecosystems, the skilled worker shortage, and digital transformation be implemented in the best way? Solutions provider Eplan will be providing focused answers to these questions during its new online event “Eplan L!ve” on 21 June 2023.Every year HMS Networks analyses the industrial network market to estimate the distribution of new connected nodes in factory automation. This year’s study shows that the industrial network market is expected to grow by 7% in 2023.RS South Africa is sponsoring the Touch Hand project with much-needed tools and components in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.The full benefits of ABB’s global experience, expertise and manufacturing excellence are now available locally, thanks to a newly formalised partnership with Eya Bantu.