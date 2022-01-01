Editor's Choice
Laboratory diaphragm pumps in new design

September 2022 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

KNF’s latest series of Laboport pumps – models N 96, N 820 G and N 840 G – delivers the company’s well-known Laboport performance in a striking new design.

These new diaphragm pumps expand upon the proven Laboport pump innovations of oil-free, non-contaminating, chemically-resistant construction with a modern look and the added benefit of speed-controlled DC motors for greater versatility. Now, just a turn of the integrated knob controls evacuation speed, and a colour status display clearly indicates at a glance whether the pump is in normal operation or on standby.

The N 820 G and N 840 G include an integrated gas ballast valve to facilitate short process times, even for high-boiling solvents. The smooth, rounded surfaces of all three pumps enable easy and thorough cleaning. KNF designed them with benchtop space and portability in mind. Relative to comparable existing KNF pumps, these new models offer a 10-20% footprint reduction to free up valuable benchtop space and a 5-30% weight reduction for improved portability.

The two larger pumps (N 820 G and N 840 G) are easily expanded into custom-tailored vacuum systems by simply connecting an optional separator and/or condenser module. This modular approach provides a cost-efficient way to expand pump functionality as needs grow.

Maximum flow rates for the new series range from 7-34 l/min with vacuum levels of 97,5 down to 4,5 torr. Applications include rotary evaporation, degassing, filtration, SPE, fluid aspiration, gel drying, centrifugal concentration, vacuum ovens and more.


