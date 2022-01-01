Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics

Specifically designed for use in applications with a low I/O requirement, such as in logistics applications, is Turck’s TBEN-S1-4DXP Ethernet I/O module. The compact block module provides four channels that can be used flexibly as inputs or outputs, and in the design of the TBEN-S, which comes as standard with eight channels.

Turck Banner announced the appointment of Hennie Blignaut to the newly created role of marketing manager for South Africa.Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.Turck’s new WIM-IOL series offers compact magnetic field sensors with a digital interface for measuring ranges from 32 to 256 mm.Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.KEB Automation used Turck’s WLS15 strip lights to refine its assistance system for C-parts management into an efficient and failsafe pick-to-light solution.A free firmware update makes Turck Banner’s IP67 RFID interfaces fit for barrier-free communication in IIoT applications, such as for simple product identification and tracking.Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.