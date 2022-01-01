Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics

Specifically designed for use in applications with a low I/O requirement, such as in logistics applications, is Turck’s TBEN-S1-4DXP Ethernet I/O module. The compact block module provides four channels that can be used flexibly as inputs or outputs, and in the design of the TBEN-S, which comes as standard with eight channels.
With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.
Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.