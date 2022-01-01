Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact four-I/O module for intralogistics

September 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Specifically designed for use in applications with a low I/O requirement, such as in logistics applications, is Turck’s TBEN-S1-4DXP Ethernet I/O module. The compact block module provides four channels that can be used flexibly as inputs or outputs, and in the design of the TBEN-S, which comes as standard with eight channels.

With a temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New marketing manager at Turck Banner
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner announced the appointment of Hennie Blignaut to the newly created role of marketing manager for South Africa.

Read more...
Work underway on OPC UA Field eXchange profile
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Cooperation between the OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group will harmonise OPC UA-based field instruments and accelerate development and adoption in automation.

Read more...
Magnetic position sensors with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck’s new WIM-IOL series offers compact magnetic field sensors with a digital interface for measuring ranges from 32 to 256 mm.

Read more...
Cloud solutions for industrial applications
Turck Banner Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.

Read more...
Test and registration services for Ethernet-APL infrastructure products
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
FieldComm Group assesses products for overall conformity to the Ethernet-APL standards using a combination of test results from specialised laboratories and in-house testing services.

Read more...
New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.

Read more...
LED strips enhance efficient pick-to-light C-parts management
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
KEB Automation used Turck’s WLS15 strip lights to refine its assistance system for C-parts management into an efficient and failsafe pick-to-light solution.

Read more...
Firmware update enhances RFID interfaces for IIoT
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
A free firmware update makes Turck Banner’s IP67 RFID interfaces fit for barrier-free communication in IIoT applications, such as for simple product identification and tracking.

Read more...
Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.

Read more...
Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Temperature Measurement
Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved