Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Dry-type transformers can cut insurance costs

September 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Dry-type transformers have long been known for their high levels of safety, as they are cooled by air rather than oil; insurers recognise this too, and it affects their risk ratings.

“We see a trend in commercial buildings and shopping centres, for instance, where insurers themselves are insisting on dry-type transformers,” says David Claassen, managing director of Trafo Power Solutions. “This exposes them to less risk in their coverage of these properties, and can reduce the insurance premiums paid by their clients.”

A specialist in dry-type transformers and mini-substations, Trafo Power Solutions supplies equipment with an F1 safety rating, due to its self-extinguishing and flame-retardant features. “The fire hazard is reduced significantly by using dry-type transformers, as there is no oil that could ignite,” says Claassen. “There is also less environmental risk, as there is no oil which can potentially leak out into soil or groundwater.”

He highlights the ways developers can reduce the insurance element of their cost per square metre to construct and operate their buildings. Installing a safer transformer will not only reduce risk levels, but can reduce the costs of associated fire detection and suppression systems. “An insurance evaluation of a building will typically include a strong focus on fire risk, especially in warehouses where valuable stock could be vulnerable,” he says. “Where insurers detect a high fire risk, they may stipulate a range of mitigation measures, the costs of which must be borne by the client.”

Indeed, the lack of specialised systems for detecting and suppressing fires may raise premiums substantially, or even render a property uninsurable, he notes. A direct and effective way of reducing the fire and environmental risk is to install a dry-type transformer. These have been proven to be safe enough to use on ships, in confined spaces inside buildings, and in areas close to human traffic.

“By offering our customers a technical solution with close to zero risk, we open the door to tangible savings from an insurance point of view,” he says. “In addition to being flame-retardant and self-extinguishing, the F1 rating that applies to our transformers also reflects that they will not emit harmful gases in the event of being affected by a fire in the vicinity.”

He adds that Trafo Power Solutions also offers a specialised assessment service to insurance companies and developers. Where these firms may not have in-house experts in electrical power systems, Trafo Power Solutions can conduct a formal assessment on current installations and apply its technical expertise to advise on future installations. “This will allow clients to achieve an appropriate, fit-for-purpose solution with high safety levels and low maintenance requirements,” says Claassen.

For more information contact Trafo Power Solutions, +27 10 824 1350, enquiries@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za





Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Transitioning from clean energy to climate solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
Carbon offsets are a business model to create a currency or value for (typically) nature-based on agriculturally based carbon mitigation projects, not the solution in and of itself.

Read more...
Schneider launches TransferPacT ATSE family
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The next-generation product range provides a high-speed modular design for maximum scalability and increased durability and performance.

Read more...
Nidec chosen for onshore oil field project
Nidec Control Techniques Electrical Power & Protection
Dubai-based Precision Industries selected the company to design a customised alternator for a high-humidity, sand-laden location in Abu Dhabi.

Read more...
Africa’s largest geothermal power complex gets IoT upgrade
Yokogawa South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Yokogawa recently completed the installation of an IoT system for integrated remote performance management at Kenya’s Olkaria geothermal power generation complex.

Read more...
Mitsubishi taps Emerson for hydrogen hub automation
Emerson Automation Solutions Electrical Power & Protection
The integrated control and safety platform will optimise the world’s largest green hydrogen production and storage facility and support reliable, clean power generation.

Read more...
Tips for PV troubleshooting using the Fluke 393 FC clamp meter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
The new-to-market 393 FC clamp meter from Fluke is the world’s first handheld tool that enables technicians to safely measure up to 1500 V in DC environments such as industrial solar farms.

Read more...
Progressive solar innovation powered by Audi Centre Centurion
Electrical Power & Protection
53 kWp of PV solar power has been installed on the roof to power the dealership and Audi e-tron chargers, and to offset the energy demand on site.

Read more...
Reliable power solutions light the way for mining
Electrical Power & Protection
While lithium-ion power solutions are paving the way toward renewable energy, conventional industrial and vehicle battery solutions are still essential for the mining industry.

Read more...
Circuit breaker system with IO-Link
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Suitable digital services support customers with their individual data, from the 3D model, through the marking, all the way to the data sheet and EPLAN.

Read more...
LV switchboard with enhanced safety features
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric’s next-generation BlokSeT switchboard enhances safety, reliability and connectivity for innovative power distribution and motor control.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved