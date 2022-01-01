Ultrasonic clear label sensor

The Clear Label Sensor 2 (CLS-2) is a smaller, high-performing sensor from Tri-Tronics that makes use of ultrasonic technology. Designed into the sensor are all the characteristics that have given the brand a reputation for ease of use. Making use of its experience in the clear label industry, together with what it has learned about ultrasonic technology, the company has managed to make the CLS-2 both more powerful and more affordable than its predecessor, CLS-1.
Ultrasonic technology, coupled with digital signal processing, makes the detection of clear and opaque labels on clear or opaque backing material easy. A stainless steel, removable gap plate and anodised aluminium housing makes this sensor rugged. Setup is fast, with one press of a button for the label and one press for the label gap. With a width of only 16,9 mm, this makes it one of the smallest clear label gap sensors available.
