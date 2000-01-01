FIA selects Siemens as official sustainability PLM software supplier

September 2022 News

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of world motorsport and the federation of the world's leading motoring organisations, has selected Siemens as ‘Official Sustainability PLM Software Supplier’ and has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to collaborate with Formula 1 teams and to support FIA and its championships in sustainability efforts.

The FIA will begin implementing the Xcelerator portfolio to enable the design of vehicles and regulations that reduce energy consumption and emissions. Through this collaboration, Siemens will support the FIA in achieving its sustainability goals through innovative thinking, pioneering approaches in motorsport, and new technological advances that could be impactful across the automotive industry.

“As innovation and sustainability are two of the most important guiding principles of the FIA, we are pleased to welcome Siemens as an official supplier and to adopt their sustainable software solutions across our work on Formula 1 and other motorsport activities,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president. “Innovative collaborations such as this underline our commitment to becoming net-zero carbon by 2030.”

Having achieved carbon neutrality and obtaining the ISO14001:2015 certification in 2021, the FIA is continuing to explore new areas for development. This new initiative expands Siemens’ relationship with the federation and builds on previous collaborations and projects driving digital transformation at the FIA, and applying Siemens’ expertise and innovation to help improve urban mobility, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability.

In 2019, the FIA and Siemens worked together to improve rally safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify dangerous locations for rally spectators. Then, in 2020, Siemens helped FIA member clubs provide an evidence-based approach to advocate for the implementation of mobility policies.

