Rockwell opens registration for 31st Automation Fair

Rockwell Automation announced that registration is now open for Automation Fair 2022, hosted by Rockwell and members of its global PartnerNetwork programme. The annual event will be held at McCormick Place West in Chicago, USA from 14-17 November 2022, and expects to bring together over 10 000 manufacturing and technology leaders from around the globe to experience the newest solutions, hear innovative case studies, participate in technical training and collaborate at networking events.

Automation Fair will showcase the power and value of connecting an enterprise end-to-end to deliver data-fuelled insights through immersive exhibits featuring the newest solutions for industrial production. The event also offers hundreds of learning and training opportunities, from interactive technical discussions and hands-on labs to industry forums addressing today’s challenges.

“We’re extremely excited to be gathering in Chicago to celebrate more than 30 years of Automation Fair,” said Tina Dear, Rockwell’s vice president of global marketing. “Not only are we celebrating the community Automation Fair brings together, but also the results we achieve for and with our partners and customers. We’re putting together amazing content and an immersive 18 500 m2 show floor that spans all industries and showcases the ability for any operation to achieve even greater results. We look forward to making this the best Automation Fair possible!”

Process Solutions User Group (PSUG) – 14-15 November (paid)

On 14 and 15 November, process automation customers will discuss and learn about best practices, innovative approaches and new technologies at PSUG. The event will feature executive keynotes, insightful technical and customer-led sessions and hands-on labs addressing today’s most relevant topics, including control strategies, optimisation and process safety. PSUG is a paid event, with early bird pricing of $399 available now through 15 November, and $599 thereafter.

Perspectives – 15 November (invitation only)

Global media, industry analysts and customers will be invited to attend Perspectives at Automation Fair on 15 November. Rockwell executives and industry leaders will showcase how organisations are celebrating results achieved for customers, and discuss strategies to address opportunities and challenges in areas such as cybersecurity and workforce shortages. They will share critical issues impacting the industry as well as thought leadership and executive keynotes.

Automation Fair – 16-17 November

Automation Fair will take place on 16-17 November and feature interactive exhibits from over 100 leading companies and more than 150 educational opportunities. The forums, showcasing best practices and peer exchanges from leading companies, will cover a variety of topics including sustainability and OEM, along with industry-specific challenges and outcomes. Highlighted industries include:

• Discrete: Automotive, warehouse and logistics.

• Hybrid: Consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, and life sciences.

• Process: Mining, metals, chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and water/wastewater.

Hands-on labs will deliver interactive hardware and software training, while product and technology sessions will provide interactive discussions focused on cutting-edge use cases and demonstrations. Sessions are organised by 20 key areas of focus and by job role to assist customers with building their learning agendas.

Registration for Automation Fair and PSUG is now open at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/company/events/in-person-events/automation-fair.html

