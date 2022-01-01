SOSA-aligned, I/O-intensive plug-in card

Concurrent Technologies has launched a new 3U VPX plug-in card designed in alignment with the SOSA technical standard. This new I/O-intensive processor is targeted for use in a variety of situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications that need a combination of general-purpose processing augmented with image processing and artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration.
The TR K9x/6sd-RCx is based on an 11th-generation Intel Core processor which has up to four CPU cores mated with 16 GB of soldered DDR4 DRAM with in-band error correction code (ECC) for high-performance, general-purpose compute tasks. The Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated into the product adds up to 96 execution units for AI and acceleration when utilised by an OpenCL, oneAPI or OpenVINO application.
Extra processing or I/O can be included within a single slot via the onboard XMC site, which means that the product can be easily reconfigured for specific application needs. Connectivity to the XMC site and the backplane data and expansion plane connections is via a PCIe switch with non-transparent port and DMA capability, allowing for SWaP-optimised, multi-processor solutions without the need for a separate PCIe switch.
The board supports a number of rear connections for easy development and deployment, including Ethernet, DisplayPort and USB. One of the advantages of its SOSA support is that the rear I/O connections are defined on the backplane, allowing customers to easily realise technology transitions and extend product lifecycles.
Rugged 100GbE data recorder Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Industrial Computer Hardware
The XSR’s rugged design can withstand even the harshest environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality and reliability.
Read more...Rugged embedded computer in compact form factor Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Industrial Computer Hardware
MPL’s CEC20 family can be used for any x86 application (for example industry, railways, maritime and defence) where a complete yet expandable and flexible solution is needed.
Read more...Cleanroom tablet PC Extech Safety Systems
Industrial Computer Hardware
The device is convenient to operate, even with multiple pairs of nitrile cleanroom gloves or a stylus. Both the front and rear cameras of the tablet can be used within the stainless steel enclosure.
Read more...Mini-PC for IoT and industrial applications Brandwagon Distribution
Industrial Computer Hardware
Compulab recently launched fitlet3, its latest Atom-based miniature fanless PC, featuring Intel’s newest Atom processor family, Elkhart Lake. Designed to be highly versatile with multiple functions in ...
Read more...Ultra-low latency standalone 4xD1 H.264 video streamer Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Industrial Computer Hardware
The XStream-SD4 is an intelligent, standalone, ultra-low latency H.264 streaming solution that accepts 4x NTSC/PAL/RS-170 composite video sources and records and streams them over 100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. ...