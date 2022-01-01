SOSA-aligned, I/O-intensive plug-in card

September 2022

Concurrent Technologies has launched a new 3U VPX plug-in card designed in alignment with the SOSA technical standard. This new I/O-intensive processor is targeted for use in a variety of situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications that need a combination of general-purpose processing augmented with image processing and artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration.

The TR K9x/6sd-RCx is based on an 11th-generation Intel Core processor which has up to four CPU cores mated with 16 GB of soldered DDR4 DRAM with in-band error correction code (ECC) for high-performance, general-purpose compute tasks. The Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated into the product adds up to 96 execution units for AI and acceleration when utilised by an OpenCL, oneAPI or OpenVINO application.

Extra processing or I/O can be included within a single slot via the onboard XMC site, which means that the product can be easily reconfigured for specific application needs. Connectivity to the XMC site and the backplane data and expansion plane connections is via a PCIe switch with non-transparent port and DMA capability, allowing for SWaP-optimised, multi-processor solutions without the need for a separate PCIe switch.

The board supports a number of rear connections for easy development and deployment, including Ethernet, DisplayPort and USB. One of the advantages of its SOSA support is that the rear I/O connections are defined on the backplane, allowing customers to easily realise technology transitions and extend product lifecycles.

