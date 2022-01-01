Ultrasonic flow meter for custody transfer of gases

September 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

By calculating velocity ratios between two or more ultrasonic paths, WIKA’s simply constructed FLC-UFL ultrasonic flow meter provides reliable gas flow measurement. Additional measured variables, such as sound velocity, signal-to-noise ratio or signal strength, are available for condition monitoring. For applications requiring integrated volume conversion, pressure and temperature sensors can be connected.

The flow meters are certified as intrinsically safe for Zone 0 in accordance with ATEX/IECEx, and allow for easy and quick installation and commissioning, since no special provisions are required for wiring and housing. The patented broadband continuous-wave technology ensures low noise and reliable measurements, even in the most demanding applications. The epoxy-coated aluminium-alloy electronics case has an ingress protection of IP66 and NEMA 4X for outdoor use. For offshore applications, a version in stainless steel is available. The wetted parts are made from titanium and designed for process gas temperatures of -30°C up to +80°C.

The FLC-UFL provides comprehensive flow and diagnostic information on the local display and remotely via a PC software interface, enabling real-time data logging and condition monitoring. The display shows an overview of the instrument’s set parameters, such as units, pipe size and ultrasonic path configuration. Traceability information such as firmware version, checksums and serial numbers are also displayed.

The device is supplied, as standard, with a pulse/frequency output and a USB port for commissioning and service. Via optional boards, an isolated RS-485 and two additional isolated pulse/frequency outputs, as well as a 4-20 mA/HART output can be provided.

Credit(s)

WIKA Instruments





