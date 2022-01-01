Editor's Choice
Ultrasonic flow meter for custody transfer of gases

September 2022

By calculating velocity ratios between two or more ultrasonic paths, WIKA’s simply constructed FLC-UFL ultrasonic flow meter provides reliable gas flow measurement. Additional measured variables, such as sound velocity, signal-to-noise ratio or signal strength, are available for condition monitoring. For applications requiring integrated volume conversion, pressure and temperature sensors can be connected.

The flow meters are certified as intrinsically safe for Zone 0 in accordance with ATEX/IECEx, and allow for easy and quick installation and commissioning, since no special provisions are required for wiring and housing. The patented broadband continuous-wave technology ensures low noise and reliable measurements, even in the most demanding applications. The epoxy-coated aluminium-alloy electronics case has an ingress protection of IP66 and NEMA 4X for outdoor use. For offshore applications, a version in stainless steel is available. The wetted parts are made from titanium and designed for process gas temperatures of -30°C up to +80°C.

The FLC-UFL provides comprehensive flow and diagnostic information on the local display and remotely via a PC software interface, enabling real-time data logging and condition monitoring. The display shows an overview of the instrument’s set parameters, such as units, pipe size and ultrasonic path configuration. Traceability information such as firmware version, checksums and serial numbers are also displayed.

The device is supplied, as standard, with a pulse/frequency output and a USB port for commissioning and service. Via optional boards, an isolated RS-485 and two additional isolated pulse/frequency outputs, as well as a 4-20 mA/HART output can be provided.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Further reading:

Variable-area flowmeter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The Kobold KDS comprises a stainless steel device with an integrated, conical stainless steel measuring tube and a vertically movable float.

Read more...
Optima Classifier shows great potential in minerals processing
Flow Measurement & Control
Typical products consist of ash below 16% and a calorific value of at least 27 MJ/kg, which has been proven following successful commissioning of a coal fines project in July 2022.

Read more...
Pressure transmitter for pharmaceuticals
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA designed a package of solutions based around the UPT-20, which met all the requirements of the API synthesis process via specific adaptations.

Read more...
Pulse totaliser counter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange.

Read more...
Permanently precise flow measurement
Morton Controls Flow Measurement & Control
Proven and tested in practice, the small size of the FMQ’s measuring body and electronics enable simple, vibration-insensitive integration into almost all applications.

Read more...
Level measurement – now with Bluetooth
WIKA Instruments Level Measurement & Control
The instrument’s description, TAG number, and 0% and 100% marks can be configured via an app on a smartphone or tablet.

Read more...
Mass flow controllers and meters
Electrocomp Flow Measurement & Control
Unlike most other devices on the market, these devices do not suffer from drift and do not require in-service recalibration.

Read more...
Magnetic-inductive flow meter for phosphate precipitation
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
With a 4-20 mA signal or optional pulse output, the MIK allows for immediate response to the latest process conditions.

Read more...
Inline process viscometer for polymer and oil monitoring
SECO Process Instrumentation Flow Measurement & Control
This hermetically sealed unit is assembled entirely from 316L stainless steel and includes built-in fluid temperature measurement.

Read more...
3-point pressure calibration in 10 seconds
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s CPC3050 comes in high-pressure and low-pressure versions with customisable ranges, a 10:1 range limit ratio and auto-ranging.

Read more...










