Cloud solutions for industrial applications

September 2022 Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing IT in Manufacturing

Cloud solutions provide flexible access to storage, computing power or software since data is not stored on local IT hardware, but on servers. This allows users to access information or initiate actions from different web-enabled devices, regardless of location and time.

Unlike business or private clouds, industrial clouds are highly specialised. They need to address vertical integration within specific industries, support standardised communication protocols with bidirectional information flow, and meet high-security requirements.

In order to process data from machines and sensors in the cloud, filtering at the ‘outer edge’ of a local network is an important process. With edge controllers, users can define what information should be transferred to the cloud and what should remain in the OT environment instead. This reduces the data density on the servers.

Communication from the field level to the cloud can take different paths. In addition to the option of connecting applications via mobile radio, existing Internet access points at the location can be used (either wired or via WLAN). Future-proof standard protocols are OPC UA and MQTT, allowing components alongside Turck Cloud Solutions to be integrated into various clouds such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.

Many companies prefer to determine the location of hosted data according to their particular needs. With Turck Cloud Solutions, users can choose to use either the infrastructure of large data centres, or their own IT capacities. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provides system performance and 24/7 support for professional data centres with a selectable server location. In a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model, the cloud is instead hosted on a company’s own servers; a private cloud like this does not necessarily have to be connected to the Internet.

By using Turck’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud hosting option, operations can be started quickly without exorbitant expenditure of time and money. This effectively removes the need for industrial facilities to host their own data centres, with the added benefit and convenience that maintenance and support functions are taken care of. The Turck Cloud Solutions ecosystem offers an on-premises cloud server – either in IP20 guise for installation in a control cabinet or IP67 for installation in the field – directly on the machine.

Current machine data and states can be visualised on a dashboard such as the Turck Cloud Portal. This also allows users to perform various settings and, for example, set a notification via email or SMS in case of a threshold being exceeded. The interface can be individually adapted and designed to a company’s corporate style, if desired.

Fields of application

End-to-end communication between sensors and the cloud is the basis for an efficient Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Combined with the advantages of the IO-Link digital standard, this opens up a wide range of applications.

Condition & environment monitoring

• Keep track of condition data for machines and plants around the clock.

• Predict anomalies remotely on the edge controller and send to the cloud.

• Receive critical condition notifications.

Process management in the cloud

• Simulate processes in the system’s digital twin.

• Worldwide remote machine control.

• Trigger automatic processes in ERP, for example repeat orders.

Remote services

• Remote access to devices and machines thanks to bidirectional communication.

• Parameterisation and maintenance without on-site inspection.

• Reports for manufacturers and users.

Benefits

High availability

• Detect irregularities and prevent failure thanks to predictive maintenance.

• Use alerts via email or SMS to quickly respond to critical situations.

• Monitor remote machines via worldwide remote access.

Flexibly adjustable

• Data hosting via professional data centres (SaaS) or the user’s IT infrastructure (PaaS).

• Individually configurable dashboards, according to relevant corporate design as required.

• Communication via Internet access (wired or WLAN) or mobile network.

Security first

• Encrypted communication via cloud protocol Kolibri – without any impact on performance.

• Option to host data on-premises, optionally without Internet access.

• Decentralised pre-processing keeps sensitive data within the OT network.

From sensor to cloud

• Digital added value with end-to-end communication right down to sensor/actuator level.

• Take advantage of IO-Link benefits, e.g. for device identification including IODD reconciliation.

• Get a complete system with products from the full Turck range.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





