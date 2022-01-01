SAIMC Gqueberha branch manager, Professor Theo van Niekerk.
The newly formed Gqueberha branch of the SAIMC is looking for new members and support from the industry as it gears up to start organising regular technology meetings and opportunities to network. The branch is headed by Professor Theo van Niekerk, a senior lecturer in the Department of Mechatronic Engineering at Nelson Mandela University.
Prof. van Niekerk manages and provides academic leadership to the Nelson Mandela University’s Siemens Certified Training Centre, which runs Siemens-accredited courses in factory automation, drives and control systems for the manufacturing and related engineering industry within the Eastern Cape.
Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.
Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.
Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation ...