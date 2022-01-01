SAIMC: Gqueberha branch

September 2022 SAIMC



SAIMC Gqueberha branch manager, Professor Theo van Niekerk.

The newly formed Gqueberha branch of the SAIMC is looking for new members and support from the industry as it gears up to start organising regular technology meetings and opportunities to network. The branch is headed by Professor Theo van Niekerk, a senior lecturer in the Department of Mechatronic Engineering at Nelson Mandela University.

Prof. van Niekerk manages and provides academic leadership to the Nelson Mandela University’s Siemens Certified Training Centre, which runs Siemens-accredited courses in factory automation, drives and control systems for the manufacturing and related engineering industry within the Eastern Cape.

If you are interested in joining the Gqueberha branch, please email branch secretary, Zandra Joubert, at zandra.joubert@mandela.ac.za

