Delba Electrical secures Siemens LDA Approved Partner status

September 2022 News

Delba Electrical was recently certified as an Approved Partner for Siemens large Drives Applications’ (LDA) high-voltage motor portfolio, which includes field and repair services in South Africa, East Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. It also obtained certification as a Service Delivery Partner for the repair of Siemens mobile mining rotating equipment.

“Spanning a seven-year partnership, Siemens Large Drives is proud to have Delba Electrical on board as a trusted partner for this industry service. This qualification process requires stringent Partner certification assessments conducted by Siemens at Delba Electricals’ world-class facilities in South Africa,” commented Tim Walwyn, country chief executive officer for Siemens Large Drives in South Africa. “Delba’s certification is significant to the business, and we value their ongoing support and look forward to exploring new opportunities as part of our partnership.”

Delba Electrical will benefit from ongoing service module training and support through the worldwide Siemens network in order to perform the authorised services, including full access to original spare parts and technical support. Dave Balocco, managing director of Delba Electrical, said, “We are proud to have been awarded this prestigious certification as an Approved Partner by Siemens Large Drives.

“This certification is proof that we are a trusted partner with the highest quality of repair, field service and maintenance support for the wide range of products offered by Siemens Large Drives in the field of high-voltage motor technology. Delba Electrical is committed to providing a high quality of technical service with its process-related expertise. We look forward to this solid partnership and to collaborating further with Siemens in delivering customer service excellence.”

For more information contact Delba Electrical, +27 11 818 5955, info@delba.co.za, http://delba.co.za or Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


+27 11 652 2000
info.za@siemens.com
www.siemens.co.za
Siemens South Africa


