Intuitive visualisation for the digital age

Machine builders in any industrial application can now use Emerson’s PACSystems RXi HMI, a next-generation machine visualisation solution designed to help set their systems apart for customers. The new system helps users overcome the limitations of lower budgets, fewer people and higher productivity demands. This highly intuitive human-machine interface addresses the needs of today’s industrial workforce with easy-to-use, smartphone-like graphical displays without sacrificing rugged, industrial performance.

Unlike traditional resistive displays, the PACSystems RXi HMI is designed with projective capacitive touchscreen technology that allows users to interact with the visual display with 10-point multitouch capabilities like swipe, pinch or zoom to move to the next screen or expand a chart, enabling easy operation by a wide range of personnel with varying levels of training and experience.

The system comes pre-loaded and pre-licensed with the advanced Movicon WebHMI software, so it is conveniently ready to operate out of the box. It is also HTML5-ready, which allows users to collaborate from anywhere so that the operations, management and maintenance teams can all view the same screen at the same time. This immediate sharing of information and access to expertise reduces maintenance costs and improves productivity.

In addition, customers will value the faster access to data-based operational insights to maximise overall equipment effectiveness. The PACSystems RXi HMI is IIoT-ready for data analysis, troubleshooting and diagnostics, placing the operational insights customers need at their fingertips. A data trending tool provides a clear snapshot of productivity and quality. The SQLite database tool and PAC analyser help users troubleshoot problems and minimise downtime. In addition, it provides extensive protocol support, with OPC UA for better data contextualisation and MQTT for easy cloud connectivity, so the solution goes far beyond visualization.

Built for protection against both physical and digital risks, the HMI offers protection in wet applications with certifications for both high-pressure water jets and marine use thanks to its IP66 water resistance rating, as well as being approved for use in a wide range of temperatures from -20°C to 65°C. In addition, the device is resistant to chemicals, impact, scratches and dust. It is also designed in accordance with IEC 62443 global automation cybersecurity standards to support end-users’ overall digital security strategy.

