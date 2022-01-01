Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SCADA/HMI



Print this page printer friendly version

Intuitive visualisation for the digital age

August 2022 SCADA/HMI


Machine builders in any industrial application can now use Emerson’s PACSystems RXi HMI, a next-generation machine visualisation solution designed to help set their systems apart for customers. The new system helps users overcome the limitations of lower budgets, fewer people and higher productivity demands. This highly intuitive human-machine interface addresses the needs of today’s industrial workforce with easy-to-use, smartphone-like graphical displays without sacrificing rugged, industrial performance.

Unlike traditional resistive displays, the PACSystems RXi HMI is designed with projective capacitive touchscreen technology that allows users to interact with the visual display with 10-point multitouch capabilities like swipe, pinch or zoom to move to the next screen or expand a chart, enabling easy operation by a wide range of personnel with varying levels of training and experience.

The system comes pre-loaded and pre-licensed with the advanced Movicon WebHMI software, so it is conveniently ready to operate out of the box. It is also HTML5-ready, which allows users to collaborate from anywhere so that the operations, management and maintenance teams can all view the same screen at the same time. This immediate sharing of information and access to expertise reduces maintenance costs and improves productivity.

In addition, customers will value the faster access to data-based operational insights to maximise overall equipment effectiveness. The PACSystems RXi HMI is IIoT-ready for data analysis, troubleshooting and diagnostics, placing the operational insights customers need at their fingertips. A data trending tool provides a clear snapshot of productivity and quality. The SQLite database tool and PAC analyser help users troubleshoot problems and minimise downtime. In addition, it provides extensive protocol support, with OPC UA for better data contextualisation and MQTT for easy cloud connectivity, so the solution goes far beyond visualization.

Built for protection against both physical and digital risks, the HMI offers protection in wet applications with certifications for both high-pressure water jets and marine use thanks to its IP66 water resistance rating, as well as being approved for use in a wide range of temperatures from -20°C to 65°C. In addition, the device is resistant to chemicals, impact, scratches and dust. It is also designed in accordance with IEC 62443 global automation cybersecurity standards to support end-users’ overall digital security strategy.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mitsubishi taps Emerson for hydrogen hub automation
Emerson Automation Solutions Electrical Power & Protection
The integrated control and safety platform will optimise the world’s largest green hydrogen production and storage facility and support reliable, clean power generation.

Read more...
Move over scada – New OIT/HMI systems provide increased choice
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists SCADA/HMI
Omniflex’s EasyView range of HMIs can communicate with a variety of PLC and PAC hardware, and provides engineers with a flexible system to manage plant operations.

Read more...
Emerson announces net-zero targets
Emerson Automation Solutions News
In its recently published 2021 ESG report, the company lays out plans to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 and a net-zero value chain by 2045.

Read more...
Why telemetry should form a critical part of your water management systems
Schneider Electric South Africa SCADA/HMI
A complete, integrated sensor-to-enterprise solution can help utilities and operations to manage and run secure and reliable water infrastructure.

Read more...
Are automation suppliers starting to get the picture?
Iritron Editor's Choice SCADA/HMI
The increased graphical abilities of software resulted in automation vendors developing increasingly advanced graphics capabilities in their products. Users were quick to adopt and use the ‘pretty pictures’. But a new way of thinking is starting to become prevalent, and vendors should be taking note.

Read more...
Performance data on big screens boosts productivity
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists SCADA/HMI
Visualising plant performance data on a big screen for everybody to see has become a mandatory requirement. Any size large screen HDMI display can be used with the EasyView FHD from Omniflex, enabling full dynamic 1080P HMI visualisation of any plant process or strategic KPI derived directly from the plant process.

Read more...
Intuitive solution for process engineering
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation SCADA/HMI
With the aid of various Jumo smartWARE features, an integrated solution can be implemented from the sensor to the cloud.

Read more...
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
The newest version of Emerson’s AMS Machine Works adds support for embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology.

Read more...
Emerson’s new edge solutions simplify IIoT projects
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
PACSystems Edge Solutions are fit-for-purpose packages that reduce the time spent integrating, developing and validating IIoT projects.

Read more...
How smart pneumatics enhance machine safety
Emerson Automation Solutions Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The Industrial Internet of Things and the digital transformation it has empowered have already proven their many benefits. One that deserves a closer look is how smart pneumatic devices can improve machine ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved