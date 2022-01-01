Light curtain for industrial door safety applications

Telco Sensors’ infrared Spaceguard series devices consist of a multi-beam transmitter and receiver unit, which are mounted opposite each other at the entrance of the door, whereby the infrared light from the transmitter shines on the receiver.
If an infrared light beam is interrupted, the automatic doors will instantly reopen – without touching the passengers or materials. The advanced automatic signal-tracking (AST) feature ensures that no onsite setup or adjustments are required. The signal level of each individual channel is adjusted automatically compensating for misalignment and contamination during operation. Transmitter and receiver detectors are optically synchronised.
The waterproof design of the light curtain model SG15, sensing 12 m, together with its high light immunity of 100 klux, makes it suitable for all door application types, including outdoor installations where the light curtain system may be exposed to weather contamination, direct sunlight and washdowns. The SG 15 series feature the dynamic sequential blanking function, which enables the detectors to be positioned in the guide tracks of an industrial door, where the door travels directly in front of the protection area, interrupting the beams sequentially from top to bottom. The feature ensures that the system distinguishes between the closing door and an object or person by ignoring the beams that are obstructed by the moving door, whilst leaving below the remaining beams active to detect an object in the protection area. The compact dimensions of the light curtain profile makes it an ideal fit for most door profiles/tracks including sectional roller doors, high-speed flexible doors, cold room doors and residential doors.
The multi-beam devices are available either as a self-contained system, consisting of only a transmitter and receiver unit for direct connection to the door operator or lift controller; or as a remote system whereby the transmitter and receiver units are powered and monitored by a separate amplifier.
As a result of intensive R&D, these transit time sensors emit very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object.
Profit margins on consumer goods are small, which makes it all the more important for producers to have smooth, efficient operating processes.
