Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Light curtain for industrial door safety applications

August 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Telco Sensors’ infrared Spaceguard series devices consist of a multi-beam transmitter and receiver unit, which are mounted opposite each other at the entrance of the door, whereby the infrared light from the transmitter shines on the receiver.

If an infrared light beam is interrupted, the automatic doors will instantly reopen – without touching the passengers or materials. The advanced automatic signal-tracking (AST) feature ensures that no onsite setup or adjustments are required. The signal level of each individual channel is adjusted automatically compensating for misalignment and contamination during operation. Transmitter and receiver detectors are optically synchronised.

The waterproof design of the light curtain model SG15, sensing 12 m, together with its high light immunity of 100 klux, makes it suitable for all door application types, including outdoor installations where the light curtain system may be exposed to weather contamination, direct sunlight and washdowns. The SG 15 series feature the dynamic sequential blanking function, which enables the detectors to be positioned in the guide tracks of an industrial door, where the door travels directly in front of the protection area, interrupting the beams sequentially from top to bottom. The feature ensures that the system distinguishes between the closing door and an object or person by ignoring the beams that are obstructed by the moving door, whilst leaving below the remaining beams active to detect an object in the protection area. The compact dimensions of the light curtain profile makes it an ideal fit for most door profiles/tracks including sectional roller doors, high-speed flexible doors, cold room doors and residential doors.

The multi-beam devices are available either as a self-contained system, consisting of only a transmitter and receiver unit for direct connection to the door operator or lift controller; or as a remote system whereby the transmitter and receiver units are powered and monitored by a separate amplifier.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 701 4861/2
Fax: +27 31 702 9819
Email: telco@telcosa.co.za
www: www.gailnortoninstrumentation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Gail Norton Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Humidity and temperature transmitter with optional CO2 module
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Various models, with protection classes between IP20 and IP65, make the device suitable for a wide range of building automation applications.

Read more...
Remote monitoring keeps cherries cool
Sensors & Transducers News
The innovative and adaptable nature of the NviroSense system allows for various applications to be added on as per the client’s requirements.

Read more...
Tiny transmitter for Memosens sensors
Mecosa Sensors & Transducers
In keeping with the use of Memosens sensors in tough environments, the MT201N transmitter is equipped with a sturdy, sealed housing.

Read more...
Long-range laser distance sensors
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
As a result of intensive R&D, these transit time sensors emit very short light pulses in the nanosecond range, with signals that are statistically evaluated to determine the distance to the object.

Read more...
Sensors train many eyes on FMCGs
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
Profit margins on consumer goods are small, which makes it all the more important for producers to have smooth, efficient operating processes.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Continuously records humidity and temperature in production and storage areas, and outputs the values via IO-Link or as a switching signal.

Read more...
Concentration and viscosity measurements from raw materials to finished products
Sensors & Transducers
Learn more about Anton Paar’s various solutions through these seven application reports, which cover just a fraction of the company’s portfolio.

Read more...
2D/3D profile sensor for weld seam tracking
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Supporting software can evaluate two- and three-dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems, profile sensors and IPCs with profile sensors.

Read more...
Fibre-optic position sensor
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
With ifm’s new OCF sensor, fingernails and DIN-rails will remain intact during assembly and disassembly, and screwdrivers can stay in the toolbox.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved