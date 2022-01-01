Editor's Choice
Work underway on OPC UA Field eXchange profile

August 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The OPC Foundation (OPCF) and the FieldComm Group (FCG) have announced a collaboration to drive multi-vendor interoperability of instrumentation devices based on OPC UA and the extensions for the field level, named OPC UA FX (Field eXchange). This development will incorporate preliminary work by both organisations, and will ensure that the market will have only a single standard.

The aim is to provide an interoperable interface between PLC/DCS and instrumentation devices, such as transmitters, instruments and actuators. The solution shall support different industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, water and wastewater, and pulp and paper.

To begin this work, a new OPC UA Instrumentation Working Group is being hosted by the OPC Foundation, under the leadership of the Field Level Communications (FLC) Initiative. Participation in the working group is open to members of the OPC Foundation as well as corporate entity members of the FieldComm Group. Many well-known manufacturers in the process and factory automation industries are represented within this working group to ensure a uniform, worldwide and coordinated standard for OPC UA-based instrumentation devices.

In order to achieve inter-vendor interoperability of instrumentation devices, the working group will add to the UA FX base specifications the definition of interfaces and behaviours which are typical for instrumentation devices, including:

• Commonly used interfaces and data types for the industries mentioned above, including functional safety.

• Diagnostic information specific to instrumentation devices.

• Operation modes of instrumentation devices.

• State machines and timing models for instrumentation-specific functionality, where appropriate.

The new instrumentation device profile specification will use PubSub and can be combined with different underlying communication protocols (e.g. UDP/IP) and physical layers (e.g. Ethernet-APL) to support all relevant use-cases in discrete and process manufacturing, including safety instrumentation based on OPC UA Safety and deterministic data exchange based on Ethernet Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), where appropriate.

The instrumentation facet shall be complementary to the jointly-owned OPC 30081/FCG TS10098 ‘OPC UA for Process Automation Devices (PA-DIM)’ and other companion specifications. The working group will also strive to manage overlaps with other information models already released or under development. Examples include the models for ‘Calibration’ (a Harmonization sub-group) and ‘Laboratory and Analytical Devices’ (a LADS working group).

Thoralf Schulz (ABB), chairperson of FCG, said, “OPC Foundation and FieldComm Group joining forces in the Instrumentation Working Group is a significant milestone. This collaboration unifies separate volunteer initiatives previously underway in each organisation, and creates the basis for a broadly accepted single standard. It will harmonise device integration while supporting the transition of existing device technologies and their installations into the future.

“Combined with FDI-based device management and the Advanced Physical Layer (APL) for the lower-layer connectivity, this is a major milestone towards a harmonised data exchange infrastructure, which will benefit both users of process automation as well as vendors of process automation products and solutions.”

Thomas Hahn (Siemens), vice president of OPCF, added: “Digitalisation needs interoperability. Interoperability needs standards. Extending the OPC UA framework to include an information model for instrumentation devices is important to ensure cross-vendor interoperability and common semantics. No single organisation can achieve this alone! Therefore, cross-organisational collaboration is essential – from process automation to discrete manufacturing, from customer to provider, from machine tool builder to solution partners, and so on. Through this collaboration, an important step towards meeting the needs of our customers and the industry is achieved.”

“Extending the OPC UA Framework with an information model for instrumentation devices is important to ensure – in combination with OPC UA Safety, Deterministic Communication, Motion and Ethernet-APL/SPE – cross-vendor interoperability and common semantics, not only for the controller-to-controller and controller-to-device use-cases in factory and process automation, but also supporting OPC UA as a fully scalable technology from the sensor across all levels to MES/ERP and also to the cloud,” stated Peter Lutz, director of the FLC Initiative at OPC Foundation.

For more information visit www.opcfoundation.org/flc




