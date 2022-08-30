Editor's Choice
Electromechanical solutions on show at Electra Mining

August 2022 News


Vert Energy is participating at this year’s Electra Mining exhibition, to be held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from 5-9 September (Hall 6, Stand G18). As an electromechanical solutions provider to many industries, including the mining sector, throughout Africa, the company will showcase products and services from its three specialist divisions: Electric power generation, Electric Motors and Drives, and Energy on Call.

“Vert Energy, which has established a close partnership with Nidec Control Techniques, will be launching the new Commander S200 drive at the show. Commander S is the first drive that has been designed with NFC technology and an app interface as a standard feature, enabling the user to program the drive from a mobile phone,” explains Vert Energy’s sales and marketing director, Ryan Robertson. “With a feature set that has been optimised for simple applications, this advanced system provides a cost-efficient solution for installations that require plug-and-play convenience, particularly in remote locations across the continent. The Marshall app provides a new way to interface with the drive, covering commissioning, monitoring, diagnostics and support.


The company’s stand will also showcase some of its key branded products, including Yanmar engines, which range from 9 kVA to 60 kVA, and AGG engines from 50 kVA to 250 kVA. Also on display will be power management solutions from DEIF.

“We will also highlight Vert Energy’s new range of industrial power products, which includes portable generators, portable water pumps and lighting towers from AGG,” Robertson adds. “A highlight at the end of the week will be a lucky draw from the business cards collected from visitors to our stand during the show. The winner will receive an 8 kVA, 220 V Vert Power portable generator that will alleviate many problems associated with load shedding.

“At Vert Energy, we align ourselves with companies that integrate with our energy and electromechanical business units and provide local industry with products that are at the forefront of reducing carbon footprints for use in environmentally conscious energy solutions. By selecting market leading partners and products, we are able to meet our customers’ exact electromechanical requirements. Product efficiency, competitive market positioning, pristine quality standards and guarantees of extended service life are Vert Energy’s critical selection criteria.”


For more information contact Ryan Robertson, Vert Energy, 0861 11 VERT (8378), ryan.robertson@vertgroup.co.za, www.vertgroup.co.za




