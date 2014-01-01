Editor's Choice
Motion Control & Drives



Heavy-duty hoists ensure safe and stable operation year after year

August 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Becker Mining South Africa’s heavy-duty 10 T Kito electric hoist, which was installed in the head frame of a shaft at a platinum mine in 2014, continues to offer safe and dependable operation in harsh conditions, eight years later.

“This robust hoist replaced an existing hoist that continued to break down. The Kito hoist offers reliable service during the change-out of skips and cages which operate in this shaft,” explains Rick Jacobs, senior general manager for consumables, Becker Mining South Africa. “Adherence to the strictest safety standards is critical in every aspect of a mining operation, which is why the investment in dependable, industry-approved equipment is essential. This durable lifting equipment has exceeded our customer’s expectations in terms of durability, performance, cost of ownership and reliability.”

Kito ER electric hoists boast important design and performance features, including an ED duty rating of 60% – the highest in its class of equipment – a compact aluminium die-cast body that is structurally strong, and an IP55 rated enclosure that offers protection against dust and water. A double safety mechanism, consisting of a friction clutch and an upper-lower limit switch, enhances safety and prevents hoist damage. The electromagnetic brake delivers strong braking power while holding the load securely.

For reliable and safe operation, a standard thermal protector prevents the motor from burning out due to excessive usage. An emergency stop button is standard to allow the motor power to be disconnected in an emergency, without disrupting the main power supply. The dual-speed inverter of Kito ER electric chain hoists improves efficiency and ensures easy operation, precise positioning and minimal downtime during installation and maintenance procedures. This design also reduces load swing and ensures smoother movement than a conventional pole change motor. The high- to low-speed ratio can be adjusted for even starts, improved low-speed stops and accurate positioning.”

Also in Becker Mining’s Kito range are manual chain hoists with a solid construction for durability, and ball bearings that increase mechanical efficiency and require minimal effort for smooth and safe operation. High-strength, nickel-plated load chain for all Kito hoists increases resistance to wear and corrosion. Top and bottom hooks are equipped with a hook latch and the bottom hook swivels 360° to prevent kinking and twisting of the load chain. Kito trolleys are available as motorised (plain and geared) to provide smooth, precise and easy traversing and positioning.

These hoists have been designed for dependable use in materials handling applications in diverse industries, including mining, construction, shipbuilding, food, beverage and pharmaceutical processing, manufacturing and general industry, as well as in chemical and petrochemical plants and the wind power sector.

To ensure hoists are in pristine condition and operate safely and efficiently, it is critical that they are tested regularly at Becker Mining SA’s workshops, or at any certified repair centre. The company offers a technical advisory and support service throughout the country.

For more information contact Becker Mining South Africa, +27 11 617 6300, info@za.becker-mining.com, https://www.becker-mining.com/


Tel: +27 11 617 6300
Fax: +27 11 908 5806
Email: samantha.southey@za.becker-mining.com
www: www.za.becker-mining.com
