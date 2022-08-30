The MEST Africa Challenge is on for 2022
August 2022
News
Pre-seed to seed stage technology startups in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and South Africa are invited to apply to participate in the regional competitions to be held in these countries in October this year. Two finalists will be selected from each country to participate in the final Demo Day Pitch event to be held in Accra, Ghana for the ultimate prize of $50 000 in equity. Entries will be accepted until 30 August 2022 through the competition’s online application portal.
Speaking on the 2022 edition of the competition, MEST Africa’s director of portfolio, Melissa Nsiah, said, “We are excited to bring back this competition to give more African startups a platform to showcase and build on their unique value in an era where African startups and innovations are taking centre stage and gaining global recognition and investments. We look forward to an invigorating season that will increase the drive towards building better businesses in Africa.”
Run by the pan-African training programme, seed fund, incubator and hub, MEST Africa, the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC) is Africa’s go-to pitch competition for technology startups looking to get to the next level of their growth journey. The challenge provides a stage for technology startups to raise funding, build industry networks and gain international visibility that would serve them well in growing and expanding their businesses.
The competition has received thousands of applications from around the continent since its inception. It has spotlighted and impacted the growth of winning startups such as Tanzania’s Kilimo Fresh, Ghana’s OZE, South Africa’s Snode Technologies, Kenya’s Waya Waya and Nigeria’s Accounteer.
Eligibility criteria for MAC 2022:
• Pre-seed or seed stage (must have raised $100 000 in total or less cumulatively since inception).
• Currently generating revenue.
• Can demonstrate traction in one or more of the five MAC markets (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal).
• Has been in operation for two years or less.
• Tech-enabled (software company).
• Industry agnostic.
• Any business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, B2G, etc…).
Key benefits of the programme:
• Funding of up to $50 000.
• Perk prizes from MEST Strategic Partners.
• Global visibility.
• Build your networks.
• Professional coaching.
• Mentorship from experts.
• Join the global MEST Community for lifetime benefits.
Learn more and apply at https://vc4a.com/mest/2022-mest-africa-challenge/application/ before 30 August 2022.
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands
News
Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements.
Read more...
RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo
RS Components SA
News
The country’s largest trade show is set to make its return after a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.
Read more...
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.
Read more...
Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record
Danfoss
News
The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference ...
Read more...
BI launches new e-commerce platform
Bearings International
News
Bearings International (BI) is entering the fast-growing realm of e-commerce by expanding its current website to provide more detailed information. “The aim is to create a 24/7 access experience for ...
Read more...
Emerson announces net-zero targets
Emerson Automation Solutions
News
In its recently published 2021 ESG report, the company lays out plans to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 and a net-zero value chain by 2045.
Read more...
Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa’s 3,5 GW renewables assets
News
Seriti’s CEO says: “Our commitment to the responsible and reliable production of coal for both domestic consumption and exports remains unwavering.”
Read more...
New features, products and learning at this year’s Electra Mining Africa
Specialised Exhibitions
News
Topics presented by industry experts will be aligned to the show’s theme days: automation, innovation, safety, future skills and South African Day.
Read more...
SABS webinars covering sustainable nanotechnology
News
Industrial areas identified as benefitting from nanotechnology are mining and minerals, chemical and bio-processing, and advanced materials and manufacturing.
Read more...