Emerson announces net-zero targets

August 2022 News

Emerson has announced its sustainability strategy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions by 2045. The company detailed this goal and its environmental, social and governance progress in its recent 2021 ESG report.

“We help enable the low-carbon transition of some of the largest companies and most critical industries around the world,” said Lal Karsanbhai, Emerson’s president and chief executive officer. “Our net-zero goal is a vital step forward as we evolve our business and contribute to a more sustainable world.”

Emerson has aligned its sustainability approach to the Net-Zero Standard set by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the leading organisation driving science-based target adoption. By 2030, Emerson plans to reach net-zero across its own operations for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and drive a 25% reduction in its Scope 3 value chain emissions compared to a 2021 baseline. These 2030 near-term targets have been approved by SBTi as consistent with the 1,5°C trajectory required to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. Emerson has also committed to validate its long-term 2045 net-zero target, in line with the SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard.

“In addition to the depth of our own sustainability roadmap, Emerson’s products, software and services help enable our customers, suppliers and partners to achieve their sustainability objectives,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “In the face of climate change, we believe driving at-scale adoption of energy transition solutions can make a net-zero future a reality.”

Emerson’s 2021 ESG report also highlights social and governance progress. Emerson hired its first chief people officer, continued to expand the use of ESG metrics in its compensation programmes, and advanced its diversity, equity and inclusion goals and employee programmes.

“The support and energy from the board of directors and the management team is setting the tone for the future direction and culture of Emerson,” said Elizabeth Adefioye, senior vice president and chief people officer. “I am excited by our ESG goals and the progress we are making on so many fronts.”

