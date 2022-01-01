Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

High quality enclosures

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Eldon Hoffman enclosures are distributed in southern Africa by ATI Systems. The product range consists of a complete range of high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, with all the important certifications for territories worldwide.

The stainless steel range consists of a full lineup of wall-mounted and floor-standing enclosures. A wide range of enclosures for any application is stocked in both 304 and 316 grades. The range is further complemented with a variety of panel air conditioners and filter fans.

ATI Systems carries a complete range of panels in its warehouse in Wadeville, Germiston, from where all areas of southern Africa are serviced. An additional warehouse with a good range of functional stock is situated at Stikland, Belville in the Western Cape.

The Eldon range of panels carries all the important certifications from certification authorities worldwide. Eldon is a favourite with machine builders, who see the product as an excellent complement to their own build, and the brand is accepted globally.

Eldon Hoffman is part of the nVent Group, a diversified company in the electrical industry.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 383 8300
Fax: +27 11 824 1353
Email: sales@atisystems.co.za
www: www.atisystems.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ATI Systems


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fire safety approval for halogen-free TPE cables
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
This is the first time Underwriters Laboratories has recognised that halogen-free TPE cables can also meet fire protection requirements in industry.

Read more...
Small terminal blocks for maximum benefits
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The range of terminal blocks in miniature format from Phoenix Contact can be conveniently wired and mounted in various ways, in even the narrowest of spaces.

Read more...
Heavy-duty connectors in various colours
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.

Read more...
Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.

Read more...
How to achieve sustainable manufacturing
Omron Electronics Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industry faces the mammoth task of developing sustainable alternatives, minimising waste while saving energy and using alternative energy sources.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.

Read more...
Connectors for the evolving world of test and measurement
Spectrum Concepts Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Instrumentation employed to test new products needs to become more advanced to keep up with the rapidly increasing technology in these products.

Read more...
Pluggable system solution for control cabinet-free automation
Beckhoff Automation Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Beckhoff’s MX-System provides maximum efficiency for machine builders, control cabinet manufacturers and end-users.

Read more...
Cost-effective electrical termination solutions for the construction industry
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
It is important not to compromise on quality in favour of cost, especially for safety-critical termination parts like cable glands and junction boxes.

Read more...
Compact emergency stop button
Anglo Allied Engineering Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Bernstein has brought out a smaller version of its safety rope limit switch, adding an extra layer of safety to the operation of machines and conveyor belts, with greater space saving and versatility.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved