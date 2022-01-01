High quality enclosures

August 2022

Eldon Hoffman enclosures are distributed in southern Africa by ATI Systems. The product range consists of a complete range of high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, with all the important certifications for territories worldwide.

The stainless steel range consists of a full lineup of wall-mounted and floor-standing enclosures. A wide range of enclosures for any application is stocked in both 304 and 316 grades. The range is further complemented with a variety of panel air conditioners and filter fans.

ATI Systems carries a complete range of panels in its warehouse in Wadeville, Germiston, from where all areas of southern Africa are serviced. An additional warehouse with a good range of functional stock is situated at Stikland, Belville in the Western Cape.

The Eldon range of panels carries all the important certifications from certification authorities worldwide. Eldon is a favourite with machine builders, who see the product as an excellent complement to their own build, and the brand is accepted globally.

Eldon Hoffman is part of the nVent Group, a diversified company in the electrical industry.

