BI launches new e-commerce platform

Bart Schoevaerts, MD, Bearings International.

Bearings International (BI) is entering the fast-growing realm of e-commerce by expanding its current website to provide more detailed information. “The aim is to create a 24/7 access experience for our existing customers, as well as reach out to new customers, including those in remote areas,” says BI MD, Bart Schoevaerts. The e-commerce platform was launched in May during the 2022 Nampo agricultural exhibition.

Customer benefits of using the new e-commerce platform include 24/7 access to pricing, product range and stock availability. Existing customers will have the ability to trade on agreed pricing. Besides purchasing, the website will be a ‘go to’ platform for technical information, product selector tools, installation guides, maintenance advice, and a wide variety of applications to help the customer make a well-informed product selection.

“It is critical that customers understand that since Covid-19 the world has changed, and new ways of interacting are critical,” says Schoevaerts. “We can see a clear trend in how efficient young engineers have become in terms of self-education and research. In many cases, the need for specific technical advice and the classic sales approach are no longer required. We now see those engineers become more independent. Availability and speed of delivery at competitive pricing are important. In the new business world, our private and work lives are more and more interwoven. We believe that companies need to find ways to interact 24/7. Our e-commerce platform is a good way to not only have information about product and price on hand, but also extras like installation, training and maintenance tips and tricks,” he concludes.

