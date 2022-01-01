Hägglunds Fusion: the power of one
August 2022
Motion Control & Drives
Hägglunds Drives South Africa has introduced Fusion, the most compact drive in its range. This all-in-one hydraulic drive solution meets high demands in several low power applications, especially those with space constraints. The hydraulic motor and related components are housed in a cabinet on the torque arm, reducing the requirement for piping, complicated alignments and foundations. This self-contained feature of the drive solution offers easy plug-and-play installation and maintenance to the end user.
Hägglunds Fusion provides unbeatable torque from zero speed and includes built-in torque limitation. This enables the machine to start, stop and reverse as often as needed to serve low-power applications, without the risk of damage. This results in an increase in productivity for apron feeders, belt feeders and infeed conveyors.
The compactness, variable speed function and low cost of ownership make Hägglunds Fusion an attractive alternative for applications with a low power range. “Hägglunds Fusion is not only a durable, reliable, space- and cost-saving solution, the modular design offers maximum flexibility,” says Hägglunds Drives sales manager, Kay Govinder.
Hägglunds Fusion drive systems include additional technical features, such as a sealed-off hydraulic area, spline or shrink disc couplings, as well as basic or advanced control functionalities. Additionally, Hägglunds offers field and extended services, as well as repairs, spare parts and accessories. This solution is ideal for use in a wide range of industries. Hägglunds is a Bosch Rexroth company.
For more information contact Kay Govinder, Hägglunds Drives South Africa, +27 11 454 4933, kay.govinder@za.hagglunds.com, www.boschrexroth.africa
Further reading:
Advanced drive solution for the automotive industry
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Most South African motor vehicle plants also export into international markets, which means they must all adopt world-class manufacturing processes using state-of-the-art equipment.
SEW-EURODRIVE ...
Read more...
Motor starter with integrated isolation contactor
Vepac Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Owing to its integrated functions and protection circuits, classic motor protection is not required – the installation requires only the line fuses to protect the wires.
Read more...
Improved bearing block units for higher efficiency
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of BTC bearings and components – which is manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications – has been extended to include new bearing block units.
Read more...
Electric cylinders eliminate compressed air requirements in production plants
Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
Beckhoff Automation’s AA3000 Series represents an efficient servomotor alternative to energy-intensive pneumatic cylinders.
Read more...
Driving African mining solutions
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
SEW offers customised solutions for the African mining industry and lead time advantages thanks to its new multimillion local assembly facility in Johannesburg.
Read more...
Integrated bearing assemblies for tough applications
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
These NSK parts are designed especially for vibratory screen machines, which are used in arduous construction, agriculture, quarrying and mining applications.
Read more...
Proud milestone for Bearings International
Bearings International
Motion Control & Drives
“We are definitely one of the longest-serving Cooper distributors in the world. It is a fantastic achievement, especially as it remains one of our top-selling brands.”
Read more...
Sliding from Munich to Cairo on durable igus linear carriage
RS Components SA
Motion Control & Drives
With the T20 of the drylin W series, igus has launched a new linear carriage which has the same dimensions as most classic carriages with recirculating ball bearing guides.
Read more...
XTS transport system with innovative ‘No Cable Technology’
Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
Contactless power supply and synchronous real-time data communication enable XTS movers to be expanded into mobile handling and processing stations.
Read more...
An innovative alternative to mechanical seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...