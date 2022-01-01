Hägglunds Fusion: the power of one

Hägglunds Drives South Africa has introduced Fusion, the most compact drive in its range. This all-in-one hydraulic drive solution meets high demands in several low power applications, especially those with space constraints. The hydraulic motor and related components are housed in a cabinet on the torque arm, reducing the requirement for piping, complicated alignments and foundations. This self-contained feature of the drive solution offers easy plug-and-play installation and maintenance to the end user.

Hägglunds Fusion provides unbeatable torque from zero speed and includes built-in torque limitation. This enables the machine to start, stop and reverse as often as needed to serve low-power applications, without the risk of damage. This results in an increase in productivity for apron feeders, belt feeders and infeed conveyors.

The compactness, variable speed function and low cost of ownership make Hägglunds Fusion an attractive alternative for applications with a low power range. “Hägglunds Fusion is not only a durable, reliable, space- and cost-saving solution, the modular design offers maximum flexibility,” says Hägglunds Drives sales manager, Kay Govinder.

Hägglunds Fusion drive systems include additional technical features, such as a sealed-off hydraulic area, spline or shrink disc couplings, as well as basic or advanced control functionalities. Additionally, Hägglunds offers field and extended services, as well as repairs, spare parts and accessories. This solution is ideal for use in a wide range of industries. Hägglunds is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information contact Kay Govinder, Hägglunds Drives South Africa, +27 11 454 4933 , kay.govinder@za.hagglunds.com, www.boschrexroth.africa





