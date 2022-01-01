Motor starter with integrated isolation contactor

Tele Hasse’s P4 motor controller is designed to provide a soft-start to minimise high inrush currents during the startup of a three-phase squirrel-cage motor. This protects the electrical supply and electrical installation from overload.
In plants with multiple motors, the use of a soft starter reduces the dimensions of wire sizes, protection systems and power supply. Owing to its integrated functions and protection circuits, classic motor protection is not required – the installation requires only the line fuses to protect the wires.
Typical applications include storage and logistics systems, parcel and goods transportation systems, ventilation systems, machine building, water supply systems, regenerative power generation plants and PV tracker control.
Improved bearing block units for higher efficiency Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of BTC bearings and components – which is manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications – has been extended to include new bearing block units.
Read more...Driving African mining solutions SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
SEW offers customised solutions for the African mining industry and lead time advantages thanks to its new multimillion local assembly facility in Johannesburg.
Read more...An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.
Read more...Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...