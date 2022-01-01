Motor starter with integrated isolation contactor

In plants with multiple motors, the use of a soft starter reduces the dimensions of wire sizes, protection systems and power supply. Owing to its integrated functions and protection circuits, classic motor protection is not required – the installation requires only the line fuses to protect the wires.

Further reading:

Improved bearing block units for higher efficiency

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Electric cylinders eliminate compressed air requirements in production plants

Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Driving African mining solutions

SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Integrated bearing assemblies for tough applications

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Proud milestone for Bearings International

Bearings International Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Sliding from Munich to Cairo on durable igus linear carriage

RS Components SA Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

XTS transport system with innovative ‘No Cable Technology’

Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

An innovative alternative to mechanical seals

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives

...

Read more...

PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter

Motion Control & Drives

...

Read more...

BMG’s range of BTC bearings and components – which is manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications – has been extended to include new bearing block units.Beckhoff Automation’s AA3000 Series represents an efficient servomotor alternative to energy-intensive pneumatic cylinders.SEW offers customised solutions for the African mining industry and lead time advantages thanks to its new multimillion local assembly facility in Johannesburg.These NSK parts are designed especially for vibratory screen machines, which are used in arduous construction, agriculture, quarrying and mining applications.“We are definitely one of the longest-serving Cooper distributors in the world. It is a fantastic achievement, especially as it remains one of our top-selling brands.”With the T20 of the drylin W series, igus has launched a new linear carriage which has the same dimensions as most classic carriages with recirculating ball bearing guides.Contactless power supply and synchronous real-time data communication enable XTS movers to be expanded into mobile handling and processing stations.BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotaryFor small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter